Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jeff Bezos wedding sparks fury, 'Leave It to Beaver' star praises show

Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly preparing for 'inevitable transition,' experts say; 'The Waltons' star explains why she never crossed the line with TV husband

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez; Jerry Mathers

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jeff Bezos wedding sparks fury, 'Leave It to Beaver' star praises show (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TOP 3:

- Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez to wed during three-day Venice extravaganza that's sparking local fury

- ‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Jerry Mathers grateful show still helps people 'in this crazy world'

- Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly building trusted team for ‘inevitable transition’: experts

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are quietly planning for "inevitable transition" amid King Charles' cancer battle, experts say.  (Getty Images)

SCREEN SPARKS - ‘The Waltons’ star Michael Learned explains why she never crossed the line with her TV husband.

SIDELINED - SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek claims NFL wives judged her for not having wedding ring.

STARS SIT OUT - Diddy prosecution nears close without A-list witnesses in strategic move to focus on charges: celebrity lawyer.

A sketch of P. Diddy reading text messages in court

A sketch portrays Sean "Diddy" Combs in federal court during his trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 23, 2025. (Jane Rosenberg)

MODEL MOM - Gisele Bündchen flaunts stunning post-baby body during Florida outing.

ROYALLY QUIET - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's silence amid Tyler Perry scandal is ‘self-serving behavior’: experts.

TINSELTOWN TENSION - Barbara Walters turned down Clint Eastwood romance because she didn’t ‘mix business with pleasure’.

Barbara Walters dancing with Clint Eastwood split with a more recent image of Barbara Walters smiling in a black dress

Barbara Walters interviewed Clint Eastwood at his California ranch in 1982. (Getty Images)

COURTROOM TWIST - Diddy defense not expected to call any witnesses in sex trafficking trial.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending