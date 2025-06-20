Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Royal Families

Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly building trusted team for ‘inevitable transition’: experts

The Prince and Princess of Wales prepare for their future while navigating health challenges and family drama

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be preparing for "the inevitable transition" to being king and queen someday.

People magazine recently reported that as their future roles draw closer with time, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their inner circle, are quietly focused on "building a trusted team of advisors" to guide them. 

According to the outlet, palace aides have described King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as "managed" as he continues to keep busy fulfilling royal duties while in treatment.

KATE MIDDLETON REWRITES ROYAL PLAYBOOK, PUTS HERSELF FIRST IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE: EXPERTS

Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal royal attire sitting on a carriage smiling and waving to the public.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 16, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment. Royal experts emphasized to Fox News Digital there's no reason to believe the king will abdicate anytime soon due to any health concerns.

"Prince William and Princess Catherine are indeed discreetly assembling a top-notch, extremely competent and reliable team to guide them through the coming transition," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Princess Catherine and her children with Queen Elizabeth's on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022 at age 96. King Charles III ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother. (Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

"There is now more urgency than anticipated just a few years ago due to King Charles’ health concerns," Fordwich said. "They recognize it is imperative to be properly prepared for the throne with a trusted team assembled by their side. They are determined to mitigate any royal drama, and to remain focused on ensuring the continuity and relevance of the monarchy for the future."

King Charles in a grey suit and black top hat waving in a royal carriage next to Camilla wearing all white with a matching hat.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage on Day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, on June 20, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

A pal told People that "there are some major shifts coming behind the scenes."

"They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t," the friend added. 

The outlet also noted that, in recent years, Kate has "embraced her duties with a new level of professionalism and purpose."

Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony

King Charles III was crowned king in 2023. (Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Fordwich said the couple’s team is already providing strategic advice and helping them navigate the work that awaits them as they continue to raise their three young children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham palace

The royal family stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Those who know members of their current team, who are said to be predominately from diplomatic and governmental backgrounds, share that they are more approachable than those in previous royal households," said Fordwich.

Carole Middleton in an ivory lace dress and matching hat smiling and chatting with King Charles wearing a grey suit.

King Charles III and Carole Middleton in the grandstand on Day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, on June 18, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Kate stirred headlines on Wednesday when she unexpectedly pulled out of a scheduled return to Royal Ascot. The 43-year-old was said to be disappointed not to be there but is still trying to find the right balance as she returns to public engagements.

In January, Kate announced she was in remission from cancer.

A close-up of Kate Middleton in a blue and white suit with a matching hat.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends Trooping the Colour, the king's birthday parade, on June 14, 2025. (Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images)

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that the no-show is part of Kate’s plan to prioritize her health and complete public engagements on a case-by-case basis. Some pointed out that the scorching heatwave that day may have contributed to her decision.

"She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life," Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Alisa Anderson previously told People.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON MAKES KEY DECISIONS FOR ROYALS AS FUTURE QUEEN: EXPERT

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

But the future continues to be at the forefront for the couple as they support the king.

King Charles III in a red formal suit next to a horse

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

"King Charles’ cancer diagnosis is being carefully managed by the palace," Fordwich explained. 

"They will continue to issue limited updates to the public to maintain dignity regarding his condition. Behind the scenes, Princess Catherine has been involved in selecting advisors and shaping the team’s direction, drawing on her own experiences, as well as the close relationship she has developed with the king via their shared cancer diagnoses."

Kate Middleton smiling as King Charles waves

According to royal experts and reports, Kate Middleton has a close bond with her father-in-law, the king. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Kate has become more influential than ever within the palace. She has been crowned as the most popular royal within the household.

Middleton celebrated the coronation of England's new monarch, King Charles III, in May 2023, dressed in ceremonial clothing.

Kate Middleton with her husband Prince William, their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, as well as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023. (Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine is key to the future of the monarchy," said Chard. "She wields discreet influence and is set to become even more influential as she continues her life of royal service. She is loved and respected worldwide. Every bit the standout royal, the polished princess is paving the way and transitioning into her future role with grace, dignity and purpose."

Kate Middleton looks down

Kate Middleton has been thinking about her future and how her life will forever change. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The Waleses are shaping their future to not only global leadership but leadership for social good," Chard shared. "Their aim is to be connected and relevant to the public. Trust is the key word here. They require a diligent, empathetic and trustworthy team working by their side."

"Their goal of creating and maintaining a good trusting relationship with the public is essential to a smooth-running monarchy," said Chard.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince George and Kate Middleton sharing whispers at the Wimbledon Men's Final in 2022.

Prince George, 11, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is second in line to the British throne. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

According to People magazine, Kate currently has a support network that primarily consists of family and a close circle of trusted friends. Following in the late queen's footsteps by focusing on duty and "keeping an air of mystery" with the public, she’s already won over many palace aides.

"She was already the only working royal life with any special pulling power," Charles’s biographer, Catherine Mayer, told People magazine. "She is the one who generates excitement. For her, less is actually more."

Kate Middleton wears a red dress at the Royal Ascot

According to royal experts, Kate Middleton will be prioritizing her health as she takes on royal engagements on a case-by-case basis. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot/Chris Jackson)

"I don’t think you ever recover fully from what Kate has had to endure this last year," a pal told the outlet. "She has always been a huge asset to the royal family, but even more so now."

Kate Middleton wearing a blue dress leaving a car

Catherine, Princess of Wales leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse before traveling to St Giles' Cathedral to attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. (Lesley Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Following years of royal scandal, Chard said "top PR is essential" for the couple. In 2019, Prince Andrew stepped back as a senior royal following his controversial ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Then, in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their royal exit, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile while riding in a carriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Following Harry and Meghan’s move to California, they aired their grievances in interviews, documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare." Harry told the BBC in May that he was ready to reconcile with his family but that his father, 76, wouldn’t speak to him.

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Harry Prince William mourn Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry alleged in his book "Spare" that his older brother attacked him. (Aaron Chown/Getty Images)

"The Princess of Wales, along with Prince William, will run an even tighter ship with their team," said Chard. "Everyone will feel appreciated and will do their best in supporting the couple. Team members' lips will be tightly sealed in relation to any royal drama. The... trust of the public will continue to grow."

"Family is heavily at the heart of their work and factoring their children around their diaries is of the utmost importance," Chard shared. "Their discreet team will also have Wales' children at heart, helping Prince George pave his way as future king."

Prince William and Cate Blanchett in a white lab coat.

Prince William and actress Cate Blanchett visit Earthshot Prize finalist Colorifix, a U.K.-based company that creates sustainable dye for clothing, on June 19, 2025, in Norwich, England. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that while the king is in good spirits, William and Kate are feeling the pressure that, one day, they will reign.

A young girl touches Princess Catherine's hair

Kate Middleton interacts with children during a public event. (Ian Rutherford/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"The reality is, William and Kate may feel that they will be head of the monarchy soon," he said. "[But] Charles seems to be enjoying every minute as king… [Meanwhile], William is totally ambitious and Kate dutifully follows along. They are matched in that way."

Prince William with his fist to his face as he smirks with a dark suit and a black top hat.

Prince William attends Day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2025. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Pelham Turner pointed out that one challenge the couple will need to continue navigating is how to make the British royal family fresh and relevant today. While only time will tell, the couple appear to be up for the challenge.

"The big smile on Charles’ face says a lot," he added. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending