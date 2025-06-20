Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly building trusted team for ‘inevitable transition’: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be preparing for "the inevitable transition" to being king and queen someday.

People magazine recently reported that as their future roles draw closer with time, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their inner circle, are quietly focused on "building a trusted team of advisors" to guide them.

According to the outlet, palace aides have described King Charles’ cancer diagnosis as "managed" as he continues to keep busy fulfilling royal duties while in treatment.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment. Royal experts emphasized to Fox News Digital there's no reason to believe the king will abdicate anytime soon due to any health concerns.

"Prince William and Princess Catherine are indeed discreetly assembling a top-notch, extremely competent and reliable team to guide them through the coming transition," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"There is now more urgency than anticipated just a few years ago due to King Charles’ health concerns," Fordwich said. "They recognize it is imperative to be properly prepared for the throne with a trusted team assembled by their side. They are determined to mitigate any royal drama, and to remain focused on ensuring the continuity and relevance of the monarchy for the future."

A pal told People that "there are some major shifts coming behind the scenes."

"They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t," the friend added.

The outlet also noted that, in recent years, Kate has "embraced her duties with a new level of professionalism and purpose."

Fordwich said the couple’s team is already providing strategic advice and helping them navigate the work that awaits them as they continue to raise their three young children.

"Those who know members of their current team, who are said to be predominately from diplomatic and governmental backgrounds, share that they are more approachable than those in previous royal households," said Fordwich.

Kate stirred headlines on Wednesday when she unexpectedly pulled out of a scheduled return to Royal Ascot. The 43-year-old was said to be disappointed not to be there but is still trying to find the right balance as she returns to public engagements.

In January, Kate announced she was in remission from cancer.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that the no-show is part of Kate’s plan to prioritize her health and complete public engagements on a case-by-case basis. Some pointed out that the scorching heatwave that day may have contributed to her decision.

"She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life," Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Alisa Anderson previously told People.

But the future continues to be at the forefront for the couple as they support the king.

"King Charles’ cancer diagnosis is being carefully managed by the palace," Fordwich explained.

"They will continue to issue limited updates to the public to maintain dignity regarding his condition. Behind the scenes, Princess Catherine has been involved in selecting advisors and shaping the team’s direction, drawing on her own experiences, as well as the close relationship she has developed with the king via their shared cancer diagnoses."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Kate has become more influential than ever within the palace. She has been crowned as the most popular royal within the household.

"Princess Catherine is key to the future of the monarchy," said Chard. "She wields discreet influence and is set to become even more influential as she continues her life of royal service. She is loved and respected worldwide. Every bit the standout royal, the polished princess is paving the way and transitioning into her future role with grace, dignity and purpose."

"The Waleses are shaping their future to not only global leadership but leadership for social good," Chard shared. "Their aim is to be connected and relevant to the public. Trust is the key word here. They require a diligent, empathetic and trustworthy team working by their side."

"Their goal of creating and maintaining a good trusting relationship with the public is essential to a smooth-running monarchy," said Chard.

According to People magazine, Kate currently has a support network that primarily consists of family and a close circle of trusted friends. Following in the late queen's footsteps by focusing on duty and "keeping an air of mystery" with the public, she’s already won over many palace aides.

"She was already the only working royal life with any special pulling power," Charles’s biographer, Catherine Mayer, told People magazine. "She is the one who generates excitement. For her, less is actually more."

"I don’t think you ever recover fully from what Kate has had to endure this last year," a pal told the outlet. "She has always been a huge asset to the royal family, but even more so now."

Following years of royal scandal, Chard said "top PR is essential" for the couple. In 2019, Prince Andrew stepped back as a senior royal following his controversial ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Then, in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their royal exit, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

Following Harry and Meghan’s move to California, they aired their grievances in interviews, documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare." Harry told the BBC in May that he was ready to reconcile with his family but that his father, 76, wouldn’t speak to him.

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

"The Princess of Wales, along with Prince William, will run an even tighter ship with their team," said Chard. "Everyone will feel appreciated and will do their best in supporting the couple. Team members' lips will be tightly sealed in relation to any royal drama. The... trust of the public will continue to grow."

"Family is heavily at the heart of their work and factoring their children around their diaries is of the utmost importance," Chard shared. "Their discreet team will also have Wales' children at heart, helping Prince George pave his way as future king."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that while the king is in good spirits, William and Kate are feeling the pressure that, one day, they will reign.

"The reality is, William and Kate may feel that they will be head of the monarchy soon," he said. "[But] Charles seems to be enjoying every minute as king… [Meanwhile], William is totally ambitious and Kate dutifully follows along. They are matched in that way."

Pelham Turner pointed out that one challenge the couple will need to continue navigating is how to make the British royal family fresh and relevant today. While only time will tell, the couple appear to be up for the challenge.

"The big smile on Charles’ face says a lot," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.