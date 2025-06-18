Gisele Bündchen flaunts stunning post-baby body during Florida outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen is putting her figure on display just a few months after welcoming her third child.

Last weekend, Bündchen was spotted during a paddleboarding session off the coast of Surfside, Florida. The model was wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with a brown visor and large sunglasses.

Bündchen had a smile on her face in some of the photos as she glided through the water.

Bündchen's outing comes after she gave birth to her first child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in February. The duo's romance began after her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady in 2022.

Speaking with Vogue France, Bündchen admitted that her life looks a little different with a new baby.

"Getting my hair and makeup done feels like I'm on vacation," she said. "With a baby, the nights are so short that I've barely brushed my hair in the last few months!"

Despite the hustle and bustle, Bündchen remains optimistic.

"Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control. As any new mom knows, it's incredible how much sleep – or lack of it – can change everything!" she told the outlet.

Bündchen appeared on the cover of Vogue France's June/July issue – just four months after giving birth.

"I feel more comfortable in my own skin. And I have a clearer understanding of my priorities. I'm grateful for where I am. I feel like I've earned it," she admitted.

Bündchen told the outlet that her favorite moments are spending time with her three kids at home. She shares Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Brady.

"Time at home with my kids is absolutely priceless," she said.

Bündchen noted that following her shoot with Vogue, she was most excited to get back home to her "bundle of joy."

Valente first came into the picture as a jiu-jitsu instructor for Bündchen and her son, Benny. Having been referred to the Valente Brothers academy through a friend, the supermodel told Dust magazine in 2022, "I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction. I thought he might be interested in this."

The Brazilian beauty started studying jiu-jitsu herself in December 2021. "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she said. "But when I brought [Benny] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense."

After spending time as friends, Bündchen and Valente's relationship reportedly turned romantic in June 2023.

"First, their relationship was teacher/student. Then… they became friends. And eventually, way after she was already divorced and she had no commitment to Tom Brady, something else started," a source previously told Fox News Digital of how their relationship progressed.

The source added that Valente is an extremely charismatic person with "a great sense of humor" who is "very intelligent, very loving, he’s just a good person," noting that "he loves kids."

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate Instagram posts.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."