SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek claims NFL wives judged her for not having wedding ring

Camille Kostek is opening up about the not-so-glamorous side of dating a professional athlete.

The Sports Illustrated model, 33, claimed she was judged by other NFL wives for not being married to boyfriend and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, 36.

"I felt like I was seen as a lesser-than girlfriend because I didn’t have a ring on my finger," she shared on an episode of Kristin Cavallari’s "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour," according to US Weekly.

"But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind [who] judged me the most, she’s divorced."

Reps for Kostek did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kostek was first linked to Gronkowski in 2015. They previously met in 2013 when the pinup was a cheerleader and Gronkowski was in his third season with the New England Patriots.

"Rob and I met when I was 21 years old, and we’ve been in each other’s lives for 10 years," she added.

"First breakup was in 2017, but I think that some of the best things that changed the trajectory of my life came from this f---ing breakup that broke me but also allowed me to get in the zone. I didn’t care about dating. I felt like I was asexual."

Kostek revealed that she decided to chase her dream after the heartbreak.

"In that year, I decided to audition for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which was on my bucket list. I cared about pursuing the things that brought me joy. There were so many things I was destined to want to do, and then I happened to date an athlete, and it was like, ‘You are a WAG.’"

WAG stands for wives and girlfriends.

In May 2024, Kostek shared with Fox News Digital the NFL rule she broke to be in a relationship with Gronkowski.

"There is that rule where [you] cannot date the players," Kostek told Fox News Digital at the time. "I broke that one, but I kept it a secret for a little while. It was worth it in the end.

"We read our calendars to each other," she chuckled. "We don’t spend every waking moment together, so it’s exciting for us to get on the phone. It’s a common thing weekly to get on the phone together when we’re in different states and put out our calendars.

"It was my sister’s wedding in St. Thomas, and we had our calendars together. We were down on the beach, and I said, ‘I have the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch. It’s a big one. It’s the Legends issue. So, I’m going to be in New York for the first half of the week and then the second half of the week in Miami. And he’s like, ‘Perfect, I have a podcast to record in New York. I’ll be there for your event.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect.’"

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.