Diddy prosecution nears close without A-list witnesses in strategic move to focus on charges: celebrity lawyer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple high-profile celebrities were brought up during witness testimony for the prosecution in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial as the government's case comes to a close.

While no celebrities were mentioned during the sixth week of trial testimony in the rapper's sex trafficking and racketeering case, the first five weeks included a handful of A-list stars.

Diddy's trial began May 12 with opening statements. Throughout the past week of testimony, the jury heard from special agents along with Combs' alleged "drug mule," Brendan Paul.

DIDDY'S DEFENSE TEAM SIGNALS SHIFT IN TRIAL STRATEGY AS PROSECUTORS WRAP UP: EXPERT

R. Kelly's lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker, told Fox News Digital that she's not surprised there haven't been more big named celebrities called to testify by the prosecution.

"I don't anticipate that any of those celebrities will be testifying or used as character references in this particular case. Why? Because this is really a case about whether or not he, P. Diddy, at the top of this so-called organization, is the one who is affecting the entire organization and he's ruling with an iron fist.

"So, under those circumstances, given all the witnesses that the government has put up, there's really no need to bring those people in," she said.

With Diddy being accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), Becker said the defense will need to separate those who have testified from the rapper.

"Yes, it's possible [other celebrities] were there when some things were happening. However, at this point, whatever evidence that has already come in, that evidence and those witnesses need to be taken as far away from each other to individualize their relationships, i.e. boyfriend-girlfriend relationship, instead of showing that it's some type of enterprise in which he was the puppeteer," Baker said.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities mentioned in court as the prosecution prepares to wrap up their case.

Barack Obama

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant, David James, testified that the rapper typically carried "25 to 30" undisclosed pill bottles. According to James, some of the pills were ecstasy.

"Can you describe the ecstasy that you saw him taking?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik asked.

"There were various pills, but there was one that was in the shape of a former president's face," James explained.

"Which former president?" the prosecutor questioned.

"President Obama," James answered.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger

Diddy's ex-assistant Mia , who testified under a pseudonym, mentioned both Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger in a text to her former boss that was read in court.

During her cross-examination, the disgraced music mogul's defense zeroed in on text messages Mia had sent after she had experienced alleged physical and sexual abuse by Combs. The former assistant admitted the text messages she had sent to Diddy after being terminated from her job were all positive.

"Love you, too. And the only things to remember are the good times, and those are the only memories I have!! Ha ha ha, like f------ hysterical ones! I'll send you everything I've got! I remember even before you had videographers with us, I carried around the little iVid thing. I found those, too. Completely forgot about them.

"So many magical hilarious things, like drinking 1942 on the Parrot Cay Beach and champagne under the Eiffel Tower at 4:00 a.m. in the dark; and singing with Jimmy at Interscope; and Mick Jagger trying to take me home, but I ran away; and Ibiza caves, where I got a seven-inch scar; and Hawaii 5.0, when you punched that d--- f--- for talking s--- to me; and launching Revolt; and that random underground Baccarat game where Jlolo wouldn't pay out and I stayed only, and you won 650 grand, and that little prick ran away from me, and Leo [DiCaprio] grabbed my pink bedazzled BlackBerry, and you said that Titanic mother f----- doesn't know s---. He won 10K, I won 650K. Ha ha ha. Gosh, there are trillions of stories that are amazing."

Cassie Ventura, Kid Cudi

Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi both took the stand early on in Diddy's trial.

Cassie, who dated the rapper from 2007 until 2018, testified about the alleged abuse she experienced. Most of her testimony focused on the "freak offs" she claimed she had been forced to participate in. The alleged events would go on for multiple days and require the singer-songwriter to have sex with other men in front of Diddy.

Kid Cudi took the stand and told the jury he believed Diddy had been involved in a home break-in and a car fire that left his Porsche damaged beyond repair. According to Kid Cudi, the alleged incidents occurred in 2011 after Diddy found out about his relationship with Cassie. At the time, Cassie and Diddy had apparently been on a break.

CASSIE VENTURA EMERGES AS ‘STAR WITNESS’ IN DIDDY'S FEDERAL SEX CRIMES TRIAL: EXPERT

Usher

Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified that Usher was at a dinner where Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly punched Cassie Ventura in the stomach.

"We were having a private conversation, and we were all sitting, eating at the tables together," Richard recalled during her testimony. "When I say we, I mean some Bad Boy, some of our other label, and even some celebrities were in the room. And they were secretly arguing, and he punched her in the stomach. Sean Combs punched her in the stomach."

"She immediately bent over and then was – he was – he told her to leave, because I could see him point out, and she went out and left the room," she added.

Richard claimed that music executive Harve Pierre, two of Diddy's assistants, the rapper's security and Kaleena Harper had been present for the West Hollywood dinner. During cross-examination, it was revealed that Richard hadn't mentioned all of the celebrities at the dinner.

"Usher was there, Jimmy Iovine was there, Ne-Yo came through," Richard eventually added. "There were a few others, too. I don't recall those people, but those are the ones I remember talking to."

Madonna

After Diddy's former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym Mia , was let go in March 2017, she was hired by pop star Madonna.

The rapper's defense team had questioned Mia about whether she had worked in the "same industry" as before after being fired.

When asked what the ex-assistant did for Madonna, Mia replied, "A myriad of things."

"I was hired to help lead her film division," Diddy's former employee claimed on the stand. "She also needed help restructuring her internal executive team, then it morphed into multiple roles."

DIDDY'S ALLEGED 'SEXUAL DEVIANT' BEHAVIOR DOESN'T PROVE GOVERNMENT'S CASE: EXPERT

Beyoncé, Rihanna

Rihanna and Beyoncé were mentioned during Bryana Bongolan's testimony . Cassie Ventura's friend claimed the two had been working on a clothing line with Diamond Supply Company.

According to Bongolan, the two released a few collections during a two-year period. However, the clothing lines didn't work out, due to "internal" reasons at Diamond Supply Company.

Cassie's friend agreed with Diddy's defense lawyer that the clothing lines had not succeeded because the two had been competing with Rihanna and Beyoncé.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey

Diddy's former executive assistant, Capricorn Clark, mentioned both Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey during her testimony in the sex trafficking trial.

Clark claimed she thought Cassie was talented but was more of a studio artist.

"Why do you think she just had talent, as opposed to being very talented?" Diddy's lawyer asked the ex-assistant.

"Um, talented to me is Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey," Clark said. "Very talented is that level of performer, entertainer. Cassie was more of a studio artist."

Clark described a studio artist as "a little bit more comfortable in the vocal booth to have a little bit of things equalized for you and, you know, engineered properly. Less of a live performer."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kobe, Michael Jordan, Shaq

Diddy's ex-girlfriend mentioned three basketball superstars during her testimony. Jane, testifying under a pseudonym, told the jury she had sometimes used nicknames to refer to Diddy and a male escort named Paul during the trio's alleged "hotel nights."

"Trifecta," was one nickname. Jane explained they had used it "because it's three."

"I think Sean was the one who said ‘Trifecta,’" Jane testified. "And then it became Trifecta."

Jane also testified that they hd given each other nicknames relating to sports stars Kobe Bryant, Shaq and Michael Jordan. Jane was Bryant, Diddy was Jordan, and the male escort was often referred to as Shaq, according to her testimony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP