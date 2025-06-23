Diddy defense not expected to call any witnesses in sex trafficking trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is expected to present its evidence after the prosecution rests Tuesday in the rapper's federal trial for sex crimes.

Closing arguments for the trial, which began May 5 with jury selection, are expected to begin Thursday after Diddy's lawyers explained they would only need two days to defend their client.

In court Monday, Diddy's lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, indicated the defense did not plan to call any witnesses, but that evidence submitted would be discussed in the courtroom.



Diddy's legal team, headed by Agnifilo and Teny Geragos , initially indicated they would need upwards of two weeks to plead their case, but told Judge Arun Subramanian last week that they may be able to rest by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The "Last Night" rapper is also not expected to testify, and the judge will likely ask Diddy to confirm his decision not to take the stand.

Federal prosecutors on Monday showed jurors approximately 20 minutes of footage from "freak offs." Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey described the videos — which were only reviewed by the jury due to their graphic nature — as "explicit."

Homeland Security Special Agent Joseph Cerciello continued his testimony Monday as the government's 34th and final witness. Prior to Cerciello taking the stand, jurors heard from Diddy's former assistant and alleged "drug mule," Brendan Paul.

Paul became embroiled in Diddy's legal drama in April 2024, after he was named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against the disgraced mogul. The music producer claimed Paul worked as a "mule" for Combs, procuring and distributing "drugs and guns." The former college basketball star was then charged with felony cocaine possession, which was later dropped.

Paul was given immunity in exchange for his testimony in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Throughout weeks of testimony, jurors heard allegations of "freak off" parties involving male escorts and Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura . The "Me & U" singer testified that drugs, including ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine, were in regular circulation during the "freak offs" for her to disassociate during the sessions.

Another ex, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," told prosecutors there were times she felt coerced into hotel nights with Diddy and that the Bad Boy Records founder still pays for both her legal fees and rent.

Jane recalled alleged instances of abuse while dating Diddy on and off for three years and up until the week before he was arrested in New York City on federal charges. Jane told the court Diddy asked her about coercion after he allegedly forced her to take drugs before having sex with a male escort. She testified about Diddy's alleged violent behavior and said he once put her in a chokehold after kicking and punching her.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.