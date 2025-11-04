Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Elizabeth Taylor's bedroom secrets; Sarah Ferguson's move from Royal Lodge

'Charlie's Angels' star Jaclyn Smith celebrates her 80th birthday; a royal expert claims that King Charles 'can barely tolerate' the former Prince Andrew

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Elizabeth Taylor, Sarah Ferguson

Elizabeth Taylor's old friend reveals some of the late actress's thoughts on her love life. Sarah Ferguson is reportedly finding her own home as the former Prince Andrew is asked to leave the Royal Lodge. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Elizabeth Taylor's close friend reveals which of her seven husbands was 'the best in bed'

- Sarah Ferguson prepares independent move as Prince Andrew loses royal titles and Royal Lodge lease: report

- 'Charlie's Angels' star Jaclyn Smith marks 80th birthday; fans praise her youthful appearance

Jaclyn Smith

Fans praise Jaclyn Smith's appearance as the "Charlie's Angels" star celebrates her 80th birthday. (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

CROWN CUTS LOOSE - King Charles 'can barely tolerate' former Prince Andrew after his scandalous behavior: expert.

BACK TO BASICS - Kate Middleton's hidden hobby, love for outdoors fuels her 'rural renaissance' and rising popularity: expert.

Kate Middleton wearing a white and navy matching dress and hat on a slant

A royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's rising popularity. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

FRESH START - Prince William, Kate Middleton move to Forest Lodge despite previous privacy and safety concerns.

ROYAL THEATER ACT - Meghan Markle faces 'fake' criticism after sharing Prince Harry kiss video during Dodgers celebration.

IT'S OFFICIAL - Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with her 'love' Jim Curtis in sweet birthday tribute.

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo with her new boyfriend on social media. (Getty Images, Jim Curtis/Instagram)

'MADE YOU LOOK' - Meghan Trainor shows off weight loss in new before-and-after photos.

CAREER TURN - Charlie Sheen admits 'betrayal' behind losing iconic Vietnam film role to Tom Cruise.

