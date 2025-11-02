Meghan Markle faces 'fake' criticism after sharing Prince Harry kiss video during Dodgers celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry packed on the PDA while celebrating after the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

On Saturday, the Dodgers became back-to-back World Series champions when they defeated the Blue Jays in the 11th inning of Game 7. In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, were seen watching the game's conclusion with the former "Suits" actress's friend Kelly Mckee Zajfen.

In the black and white clip, which appeared to be taken inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private theater room, Harry and Zajfen were seen sitting in chairs while Markle was heard shrieking excitedly off camera.

Markle was then seen cheering and crying out "Oh my God!" as she walked over to Harry's chair and planted a kiss on his lips while Zajfen clapped. She and Zajfen then jumped up and down before hugging. Meanwhile, Harry, who remained seated, looked on and chuckled with amusement.

While Markle and Harry had both previously appeared to be supporting the former actress's hometown team, Zajfen hinted that their loyalties were divided.

The Alliance of Moms founder shared Markle's latest clip on her own Instagram Story, writing, "Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!"

However, some of Markle's critics on social media slammed her celebratory video as inauthentic.

"LOOKS SO FAKE," one X user wrote along with a "Staged" GIF.

"So scripted," added another along with a string of crying-laughing emojis.

"Load of performative fakery! She just so happened to have a camera set up," one detractor wrote.

"This is irritating to see," another added. "Fake AF. Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone. Oh my gosh! Look how happy we are and so into each other. See, we have a friend and it's not my bottle of wine."

Another fan pointed to Zajfen's post, noting, "He was a [Dodgers] fan the other day, but after the backlash, he’s now a Blue Jays fan . Pair of clowns."

On Tuesday, Markle and Harry both rocked blue Dodgers caps as they attended Game 4 of the 2025 World Series at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium .

While Markle is an LA native and a longtime Dodgers fan, Harry's show of support for the team surprised some fans, who commented online that they believed that the royal should root for the Blue Jays due to Canada’s constitutional link to the United Kingdom.

While at the game, the couple color-coordinated their ensembles with Markle wearing a white button-down shirt with a navy sweater draped over her shoulders with dark pants, while Harry donned a navy blazer over a white T-shirt with dark trousers.

The couple were spotted seated in the front row behind home plate, ahead of baseball icon Sandy Koufax.

Harry and Markle's seating placement drew ire from online critics as well as New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose, who said Koufax shouldn’t take a back seat to anyone.

"How does Sandy end up in the second row?" Rose posted on X.

"Maybe those are his permanent, personal seats but Sandy Koufax takes a back seat to no one," he added. "Especially at Dodger Stadium."

Harry and Markle were also seated in the row ahead of NBA legend and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson.

Koufax, 89, is one of the most decorated pitchers in MLB history. The Brooklyn-born Koufax spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

However, Koufax appeared unbothered by the seating arrangement as he was photographed having a friendly interaction with the couple.

Meanwhile, Markle shared a group photo of herself posing at the game with Harry, Johnson and Johnson's wife Cookie Johnson.

"About last night. Dodgers Game," Markle wrote on the image that she posted on her Instagram Story, according to the fan website What Meghan Wore.