'Charlie's Angels' star Jaclyn Smith marks 80th birthday as fans praise her youthful appearance

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating a major milestone.

The iconic actress celebrated her 80th birthday last weekend, and fans were impressed by her ageless beauty.

Here is a look back at the "Charlie's Angels" star throughout the years, highlighting her work in entertainment and business, as well as her philanthropy.

1975

Jaclyn Smith began her career in the entertainment industry in the early 1970s as a model, gradually transitioning to acting with small roles on television shows including "The Rookies," "Switch," and "McCloud."

1976

Smith reached new levels of fame when she landed the role of Kelly in the TV series, "Charlie's Angels," in 1976, staying on the show for five seasons, before it came to an end in 1981.

Out of the three women cast in the first season, Smith is the only original angel to stay on the show for its entire five-season run. Farrah Fawcett left the show after its first season, and Kate Jackson made her exit after season three.

1978-1981

Amid her success on "Charlie’s Angels," Smith married actor Dennis Cole in October 1978. It was her second marriage—her first was to actor Roger Davis from 1968 to 1975.

The marriage lasted three years, with the couple getting divorced in 1981.

1981

Following her success on "Charlie's Angels," Smith starred in the TV movie "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy," playing Jackie Kennedy Onassis, a role which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

That same year, she married her third husband, cinematographer Tony Richmond. The two met while filming the 1980 film, "Nightkill," and later welcomed two children together: son Gaston Anthony, born in 1982, and daughter, Spencer Margaret, born in 1985.

1984

Smith proved she was an advocate for women's rights when she attended a celebrity fundraiser luncheon for the 300 Group, which was working towards getting more women into Parliament.

Here she is photographed with British comedian Peter Cook, as they hold up a sweater with Big Ben and the House of Parliament on it, alongside the slogan, "A woman's place is in the house... of Commons."

1985

Smith set her sights on the business world in 1985 when she launched the Jaclyn Smith Collection for Kmart. The actress was ahead of the game, becoming one of the first celebrities to partner with a major retailer to create their own brand.

While she began exploring other paths, Smith maintained a successful acting career, having starred in one of the highest-rated TV movies of the decade in 1983, "Rage of Angels."

1989

Smith received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 1989 after many roles in successful films and TV shows, such as "Florence Nightingale," "The Bourne Identity" and "Sentimental Journey."

Also in 1989, Smith and her third husband, Richmond, finalized their divorce after eight years of marriage.

1990-1994

Smith's acting and business careers continued to flourish throughout the 1990s. She appeared in a number of TV movies, including "Lies Before Kisses," "The Rape of Doctor Willis," "Love Can be Murder" and others.

1997

Smith married her fourth husband, surgeon Brad Allen, in October 1997. The two dated for seven years prior to getting married, after they first met at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center when Smith's father was being treated for a heart condition.

"I want this one to be forever," Smith told the Boston Herald ahead of their wedding.

2001

Smith was photographed visiting the AbilityFirst camp in August 2001. She first began working with the organization, which aims to provide aid to children and adults with disabilities and special needs, since 1985.

2002-2003

Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, during a routine mammogram, and went into remission in 2003 after undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation treatment.

Also in 2003, the actress returned to the role which made her famous, making a cameo in the film, "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," attending the premiere with her daughter.

2005

Following her battle with breast cancer, Smith became a fierce advocate for getting a cure, partnering with the Susan G. Komen Foundation during many of their fundraising events.

2006

Smith reunited with her original "Charlie's Angels" co-stars on stage at the Emmy Awards in order to pay tribute to legendary Hollywood producer, Aaron Spelling, who was a key figure in getting the show made.

2008

In 2008, Smith launched Jacklyn Smith Today, which expanded her brand to also include home and lifestyle goods, marking her business's transition from just a clothing line to also being a lifestyle brand.

2010

Smith celebrated the 25th anniversary of her clothing line at Kmart in 2010, making it one of the longest-running celebrity brand collaborators in U.S. retail history.

2014

Following Fawcett's diagnosis with a rare form of anal cancer, the Farrah Fawcett Foundation was formed. Smith attended an event for the foundation in June 2014, after Fawcett's death in 2009.

"I think when I respected her most was at the end of her life," she told People in October 2024 about Fawcett. "She didn't feel sorry for herself. She never lost her humor. I found that amazing. Going through all the pain that she did — and believe me, she did ... But she was a positive person. Even down to the end."

2016

While 2016 wasn't a big year for Smith in terms of acting, she was in the media often in celebration of the 40th anniversary of "Charlie's Angels." She would share stories about her strong bond with Fawcett and Jackson and how the show changed her life, and was often described her as "the heart of the Angels."

"[‘Charlie’s Angels’] changed our lives," Smith told People in June 2019. "We were sorta like rock stars. When we went to Hawaii for the season opener, we had guards around the clock. We all went on to do our thing, but the power of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ — it helped define who we were and where we went."

2019

Smith had a big year in 2019, both professionally and personally. She once again entered the spotlight when she made a cameo in the "Charlie's Angels" reboot.

The actress also continued her philanthropy, participating as the Honorary Chair of AbilityFirst’s Stroll & Roll event for the third year in a row, with her team, Jaclyn's Angels, marking an over 30-year partnership with the organization. She also continued to support the Farrah Fawcett Foundation and participated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month interviews where she advocated for early detection screenings.

"What an incredible day we had on Saturday at @abilityfirstla’s AbilityFest in downtown LA!!" she captioned an Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who came out to show their support. To my "angels" who donated...I'm so touched and so proud! Together our team raised $11,152 for this wonderful charity!"

2022

Smith had a resurgence in popularity towards the end of 2021 and into 2022 when photos she posted of her with her son went viral, with fans calling her "ageless" and commenting on her good looks at 76 years old.

"Right place, right time. That’s the luck of the draw. Great lighting," she told Page Six at the time. "I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he’s one of the humans I worship."

She also celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary in September, calling him, "my guy, my best friend, my partner in life," in an Instagram post.

2023

Smith celebrated her son's wedding in July 2023, sharing photos from the intimate ceremony on her Instagram, which featured her children and her grandchildren.

"I'm very close to my son, and seeing his joy and his devotion to Bonnie and his love for Bonnie made me, in this modern world, think I did something right, because he values marriage," Smith told People at the time. "He said, 'Mom, I'm doing this once, and once is it.' And I love hearing those words. . . . He's just devoted to her and madly in love with her, and they share the love of children."

2025

Smith turned 80 years old in October and continued to surprise fans with her ageless appearance. She also celebrated the 40th anniversary of her clothing and lifestyle brand in 2025, and continued her work with many charitable organizations.

"My experience with Kmart opened up so much to me. Taking this on has taught me about retail, studying the world, being empathetic of women’s needs, and knowing what’s happening socially, politically, and economically," she told Forbes in May 2022. "That’s what retail is. It’s relentless, and it’s challenging. It’s about the long-distance runner."

