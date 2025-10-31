Sarah Ferguson prepares independent move as Prince Andrew loses royal titles and Royal Lodge lease: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson is preparing for a major life change as her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, 65, faces fallout after being stripped of his royal titles.

Ferguson, 66, is set to move into a home of her own, marking the end of a decades-long arrangement that saw her and Andrew share the sprawling Royal Lodge residence in Windsor, even after their 1996 divorce.

"She is going to be moving out and into a separate home," a source close to Ferguson told People.

While the move marks a major shift, sources close to Ferguson insist she’s focused on independence, not royal privilege.

"Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself," the source added. "She will continue to forge an independent life."

Another insider close to Ferguson echoed similar sentiments, saying she is focused on starting a new chapter on her own terms.

"She’s going to move forward independently," the source said.

Although speculation has swirled about where she might settle next, a palace source said it’s unlikely Ferguson will relocate to Sandringham, where Andrew is expected to live after leaving Royal Lodge, according to People.

The move follows a formal notice served on Oct. 30, ordering Andrew to surrender the lease to Royal Lodge, after King Charles’ decision to revoke his brother’s remaining royal honors.

Andrew is expected to relocate to a property on the Sandringham estate, with any future accommodation privately funded by the King, according to People.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace and Ferguson for comment.

Ferguson's reported move comes as King Charles formally initiated the process to remove his brother’s remaining royal titles — a sweeping decision that effectively ends Andrew’s royal status.

In a statement released Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King has "initiated a formal process to remove the ‘Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.’"

Going forward, he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the palace said.

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the statement continued. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

The palace added that the censures "are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The decision follows Andrew’s Oct. 17 announcement that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, shortly after the release of Andrew Lownie’s unauthorized biography, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

The former prince also had ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who was born the second-youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II in 1960, was once widely described as her favorite son.

He will now relocate to a property on the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, according to BBC News.

Sandringham, owned privately by the monarch, is expected to keep him "out of the public eye" and in a form of "exile," royal author Anna Pasternak told the outlet.

