Prince William, Kate Middleton move to Forest Lodge despite previous privacy and safety concerns

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — have officially moved into their new home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, according to The Telegraph. The family moved during the school half-term, the outlet reported.

A representative for Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In August, Fox News Digital learned that two families living near the royal family's new eight-bedroom property were asked to vacate ahead of their move .

"Close neighbors have been surprised to be ordered to leave their properties so that no prying eyes can see the Prince and Princess with their children," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital.

A "well-connected source" previously told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that the families "were not expecting it."

"They were told to move out," the insider claimed to the outlet. "I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it."

"Those houses are very close to the Lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Fox News Digital that the families were asked to relocate due to "security reasons." He stressed that the residents are still allowed to stay on "Crown Estate Land."

In addition, the move has sparked privacy and safety concerns.

Residents of Cranbourne Hall Residential Park, the nearest neighborhood, are worried that the new home will be less private than the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage .

"I welcome them," Jean Reeve, 87, told the Daily Mail in August. "But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family."

"It's a less private spot than their previous home, from what I know about the location," the resident continued. "So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live.'"

"They have young children after all. They deserve privacy," she added.

According to People, the Wales family will not have any live-in staff after their move to Forest Lodge. The children's longtime nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and the housekeepers will likely stay on other smaller properties on the estate, the outlet reported.

The royal family previously moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022. At the time, the couple’s three children started attending the nearby co-ed prep school Lambrook.

Royal insiders told the Daily Mail that William and Kate are hoping for a "fresh start" at the new property.

