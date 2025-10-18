Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diane Keaton's cause of death revealed, Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Diane Keaton's family reveals her cause of death

- Prince Andrew gives up royal title with King Charles' support

- KISS founding member Ace Frehley dead at 74

BEHIND THE SCENES - Jennifer Lopez admits turning down iconic film role that still 'haunts' her.

ANGELS RETURN - Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stuns as Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Behati Prinsloo turn heads on runway.

RECKONING PAST - Alec Baldwin’s head-on crash with tree caps year of scandal and controversy.

MAMA DRAMA - Kim Kardashian hits back at parenting police after 12-year-old daughter's fashion sparks criticism.

SOUND OFF - Forrest Frank pushes back at Jelly Roll over controversial debate on music, money and faith.

TUSCAN ESCAPE - Rachael Ray shuns NYC chaos for peaceful Italian countryside paradise.

MISSED SIGNS - Selma Blair exposes how doctors missed her MS for decades despite clear warning signs.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube