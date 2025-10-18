Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diane Keaton's cause of death revealed, Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

Ace Frehley, founding member of KISS, died at 74. Jennifer Lopez shared the movie role she passed on that 'haunts' her.

Diane Keaton, Prince Andrew split

Diane Keaton's cause of death was revealed after her death on Oct. 11. Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles following Jeffrey Epstein controversy. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Diane Keaton's family reveals her cause of death

- Prince Andrew gives up royal title with King Charles' support

- KISS founding member Ace Frehley dead at 74

Jennifer Lopez wears white dress on red carpet

Jennifer Lopez revealed the Oscar-nominated movie role she turned down. (Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

BEHIND THE SCENES - Jennifer Lopez admits turning down iconic film role that still 'haunts' her.

ANGELS RETURN - Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stuns as Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Behati Prinsloo turn heads on runway.

RECKONING PAST - Alec Baldwin’s head-on crash with tree caps year of scandal and controversy.

Kim Kardashian attend a fashion awards show together

Kim Kardashian responded after critics bashed her 12-year-old daughter's fashion choice. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

MAMA DRAMA - Kim Kardashian hits back at parenting police after 12-year-old daughter's fashion sparks criticism.

SOUND OFF - Forrest Frank pushes back at Jelly Roll over controversial debate on music, money and faith.

Rachael Ray red carpet

Rachael Ray said that she prefers life in Italy to New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

TUSCAN ESCAPE - Rachael Ray shuns NYC chaos for peaceful Italian countryside paradise.

MISSED SIGNS - Selma Blair exposes how doctors missed her MS for decades despite clear warning signs.

