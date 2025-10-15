Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stuns as Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Behati Prinsloo turn heads on runway

Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Behati Prinsloo showcase lingerie sets with elaborate accessories

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought together some of today’s biggest names in modeling.

Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo were among the supermodels who showcased the brand’s latest lingerie collections.

Here's a look at some of the stars who walked the runway Wednesday evening. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a pink lingerie set.

Emily Ratajkowski walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a pink lingerie set. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski stunned when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a pink two-piece lingerie set.

The look was paired with a pair of pink high-heels with straps that wrapped around her leg until just above her knee, as well as a large structure made out of pink fabric.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo walking the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a nude lingerie set with a cape in October 2025.

Behati Prinsloo walked the runway in a nude set with a large cape flowing behind her. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Behati Prinsloo turned heads when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a nude lingerie set with striped designs.

She accessorized the look with a large gold cape which flowed behind her as she walked, as well as stockings which stopped right above the knee and gold glittery high-heels.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in a pink lingerie set split with her in a white set.

Gigi Hadid wore two different looks while on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid wore two different looks while walking the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She appeared in a pink two-piece camisole and underwear set, paired with a large pink floral cape.

She also wore a one-pice white outfit with a plunging neckline and a skirt at the bottom, which was paired with nude high-heels and a pair of large white angel wings.

Her hair was styled in a sophisticated updo for both looks. 

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a silver lingerie set at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York City.  ( Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, wore a silver fringed two-piece when she walked the runway. The look was paired with large floral angel wings. She also appeared in a red two-piece set.

Ashley Graham 

Ashley Graham wore a black set with wings on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

Ashley Graham wore a black set with wings on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham wore a black two-piece, paired with black open-toed heels and black angel wings while appearing on the catwalk. 

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel wore a beige lingerie set with jewels and a set of wings.

Candice Swanepoel wore a beige lingerie set with jewels and a set of wings. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Supermodel, Candice Swanepoel, walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a brown lingerie two-piece set.

The look was paired with a necklace featuring large chunky jewels which dangled from her chest, clear glittery high-heel shoes and a pair of brown angel wings.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk wore two different looks on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Irina Shayk wore two different looks on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Irina Shayk also wore more than one look on the runway. She stunned in a red bra with thicker straps and a collar, which was paired with a red skirt with a high slit on one side. The skirt featured extra structural fabric on the sides and the back, which gave it additional drama.

She also donned a sheer white two-piece set and channeled her inner showgirl, pairing the lingerie set with a large headpiece with pink feathers.

Lila Moss

Lila Moss walking the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Lila Moss walked the runway in a long-sleeve gray jumpsuit. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a gray long-sleeve jumpsuit which read pink across the chest.

The look was paired with another gray sweater tied around her waist, a dark gray beanie with pink written on it in colorful letters, pink close-toed high-heeled shoes and knee-high socks.

Iris Law

Iris Law walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a black set.

Iris Law walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a black set. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Actor Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law, also walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The young model wore a black crop top with the words "Naughty-ish" written across the chest, which was paired with black boyshorts underwear. She also paired the look with a black beanie, white shoes and black knee-high socks.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, showing off her pregnant belly in a brown lingerie set.

Jasmine Tookes opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, showing off her pregnant belly in a brown lingerie set. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Model Jasmine Tookes opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion show and put her baby bump on full display when she strutted her stuff in a brown lingerie set.

The lingerie was paired with a gold netted one-piece cover-up with silver bulbs dangling off it. She also wore a larger gold ornamental structure which opened up behind her.

