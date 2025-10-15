Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stuns as Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Behati Prinsloo turn heads on runway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show brought together some of today’s biggest names in modeling.

Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo were among the supermodels who showcased the brand’s latest lingerie collections.

Here's a look at some of the stars who walked the runway Wednesday evening.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski stunned when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a pink two-piece lingerie set.

The look was paired with a pair of pink high-heels with straps that wrapped around her leg until just above her knee, as well as a large structure made out of pink fabric.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo turned heads when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a nude lingerie set with striped designs.

She accessorized the look with a large gold cape which flowed behind her as she walked, as well as stockings which stopped right above the knee and gold glittery high-heels.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wore two different looks while walking the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She appeared in a pink two-piece camisole and underwear set, paired with a large pink floral cape.

She also wore a one-pice white outfit with a plunging neckline and a skirt at the bottom, which was paired with nude high-heels and a pair of large white angel wings.

Her hair was styled in a sophisticated updo for both looks.

Bella Hadid

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, wore a silver fringed two-piece when she walked the runway. The look was paired with large floral angel wings. She also appeared in a red two-piece set.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham wore a black two-piece, paired with black open-toed heels and black angel wings while appearing on the catwalk.

Candice Swanepoel

Supermodel, Candice Swanepoel, walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a brown lingerie two-piece set.

The look was paired with a necklace featuring large chunky jewels which dangled from her chest, clear glittery high-heel shoes and a pair of brown angel wings.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk also wore more than one look on the runway. She stunned in a red bra with thicker straps and a collar, which was paired with a red skirt with a high slit on one side. The skirt featured extra structural fabric on the sides and the back, which gave it additional drama.

She also donned a sheer white two-piece set and channeled her inner showgirl, pairing the lingerie set with a large headpiece with pink feathers.

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a gray long-sleeve jumpsuit which read pink across the chest.

The look was paired with another gray sweater tied around her waist, a dark gray beanie with pink written on it in colorful letters, pink close-toed high-heeled shoes and knee-high socks.

Iris Law

Actor Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law, also walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The young model wore a black crop top with the words "Naughty-ish" written across the chest, which was paired with black boyshorts underwear. She also paired the look with a black beanie, white shoes and black knee-high socks.

Jasmine Tookes

Model Jasmine Tookes opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion show and put her baby bump on full display when she strutted her stuff in a brown lingerie set.

The lingerie was paired with a gold netted one-piece cover-up with silver bulbs dangling off it. She also wore a larger gold ornamental structure which opened up behind her.