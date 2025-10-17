Prince Andrew gives up royal title with King Charles' support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Andrew has relinquished his royal title.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," a statement released by the royal, and obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.