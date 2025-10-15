Diane Keaton's family reveals her cause of death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Diane Keaton's family revealed the late actress' cause of death on Wednesday.



"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her family shared in a statement to People magazine.

TUBI STREAMS DIANE KEATON FILMS FOR FREE AFTER ACTRESS DIES AT 79: 'ANNIE HALL,' 'BABY BOOM' AMONG FEATURES

The family also added, "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."



Keaton was best known for her roles in blockbusters like "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



This is a developing story, check back later for updates.