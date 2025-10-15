Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News

Diane Keaton's family reveals her cause of death

Keaton's family shared their gratitude for 'extraordinary messages of love and support' after the actress' passing

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Actress Diane Keaton dead at 79 Video

Actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Actress Diane Keaton shot to fame after starring in ‘The Godfather’ and collaborated with Woody Allen in ‘Annie Hall.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Diane Keaton's family revealed the late actress' cause of death on Wednesday.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," her family shared in a statement to People magazine.

TUBI STREAMS DIANE KEATON FILMS FOR FREE AFTER ACTRESS DIES AT 79: 'ANNIE HALL,' 'BABY BOOM' AMONG FEATURES

Diane Keaton smiling

Iconic Hollywood actress, Diane Keaton, died on Oct. 11 at her home in California. She was 79.  (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

The family also added, "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

Keaton was best known for her roles in blockbusters like "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

Trending

Close modal

Continue