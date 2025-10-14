Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Selma Blair

Selma Blair exposes how doctors missed her MS for decades despite clear warning signs

Actress endured 'bone-crushing fatigue' and hospital stays while doctors dismissed her symptoms

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Selma Blair on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey: Show made me forget my ‘disabilities, chronic illness’ Video

Selma Blair on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey: Show made me forget my ‘disabilities, chronic illness’

Actress Selma Blair tells Fox News Digital being a contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ was an ‘awakening,’ as she reflects on her time during the competition show.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years, Selma Blair battled unexplained pain and crippling fatigue while doctors dismissed her symptoms.

Blair revealed that despite experiencing symptoms since childhood, her multiple sclerosis (MS) wasn’t diagnosed until she was in her 40s.

"I was diagnosed with relapsing [remitting] MS in 2018. It turned out I probably had juvenile MS as my first optical neuritis was when I was about seven, which left me with a lazy eye from nerve damage. But there were a lot of things missed my whole life," Blair said at the Flow Space Women’s Health Summit, according to Variety.

SELMA BLAIR SAYS SHE'S 'TRULY RELAPSE-FREE' AFTER 7-YEAR BATTLE WITH MS

Selma Blair poses in an elegant outfit at the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Selma Blair said that her MS was misdiagnosed as growing pains for years. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

She described years of excruciating pain and countless hospital stays, while doctors brushed off her symptoms.

"I had CAT scans as a kid, and I had doctor visits, and I stayed in hospitals for weeks at a time," Blair recalled. "I’d have fevers, I have pain, endless, bone-crushing fatigue that I still do have. And my mom would say, why can’t you give her an MRI?"

Selma Blair smiles and speaks onstage during a panel at the Flow Space Women's Health Summit in Los Angeles, California.

Selma Blair onstage during the In Conversation With Selma Blair panel at the Flow Space Women's Health Summit at Penske Media Rooftop on October 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/SHE Media via Getty Images)

Blair recalled the double standard she faced growing up, saying, "And they’re like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t need it. She’s probably getting her period.’ But then a boy would come in from my class who had a headache and they gave him an MRI the first thing. Now, they’re not wrong for doing that for him, but it’s like, What? Because I appeared OK, even though I had headaches all the time."

SELMA BLAIR EXPLORES MS DIAGNOSIS IN DOCUMENTARY

Selma Blair with platinum blonde hair tilts her head back outside 'The Today Show' and smiles in a patterned brown blazer

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at 46. (Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

The delayed diagnosis finally explained years of symptoms often dismissed by doctors as mere "growing pains." Blair described how sharing her experience publicly became a source of comfort and connection for many living with chronic illness.

"I just put it on my Instagram to thank people on a set who were helping me stay at my job, because I couldn’t use my hands well, I couldn’t take my clothes off. I still sometimes struggle with dystonia and with speech and movement, even though I’m relapse-free right now," Blair continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

selma blair

The "Legally Blonde" star said that she's still learning about MS seven years after her diagnosis. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

"But when I did post I saw that there was a whole world that was that felt seen or a part of being seen or could relate to someone having chronic health issues. I realized that was a comfort to a lot of people. And there weren’t a lot of resources out about MS at the time. There was so much I needed to learn. I’m still learning as I live with it, but I did see that it was much bigger than me … It felt good. It felt good knowing people were feeling some comfort."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Selma Blair walking with a cane

Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, often walks with a cane at red carpet events. (Getty Images)

The 53-year-old actress, who first announced her MS diagnosis in 2018, revealed in April she is "truly relapse-free" from symptoms of the chronic autoimmune disease.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am doing amazingly well. I’ve been feeling great for about a year," the "Legally Blonde" star told People at the time. "But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely … I always try to feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and going out isn’t so scary."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue