Kim Kardashian hits back at parenting police after 12-year-old daughter's fashion sparks criticism

Kim Kardashian has had enough of the parenting police.

Kardashian, 44, pushed back on criticism that she received after a fashion choice by her 12-year-old daughter ignited controversy.

"I think like any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you've been here, like, please, we just need a little bit of grace," she told Alex Cooper during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

The reality TV star added, "I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can and my babies are good babies. So I just urge everyone to like not be judgmental and to have grace [for] single moms trying to figure it all out with like you know a preteen. It's a lot, if you know you know."

Kardashian and her daughter, North, were the subject of intense online criticism after the 12-year-old was photographed in Rome wearing a corset-style top with a skirt and blue hair.

"It's interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'OK, we're never wearing that again,'" the SKIMS founder noted. "Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."

"She's usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time," Kardashian explained. "She wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to, and they all got these outfits, and then she wears them, and it's just like, 'OK, wait, maybe you can't wear that.' And so as a mom, you're kind of learning at the same time."

Kardashian emphasized that she's always going to let North have her creative freedom.

"She does listen to me," she clarified, "but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.' It makes her so happy. I would never take that creative away from her."

According to "The Kardashians" star, North often takes the criticism in stride.

"She's so creative, and she's so amazing and really, it's so funny. She's, like, really mature in one sense. She'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair, or my this or that,'" Kardashian explained. "And she's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people.'"

Kardashian shares daughter North with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple are also parents to daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

Kardashian said she shares a close relationship with North.

"If her rebellion is dyeing her hair and, like, wearing whatever, but she's like my bestie and being so close – I'd rather my girl be with me and be with me all the time and let's experiment with every hair color."

"Like I also nurture her creative side, you know?" she added. "She's the girl that comes home and just wants to work in the music studio and can be in the studio for like eight hours straight and loves it and just thrives off of it. So, I also nurture her creative side also and want that for her."

