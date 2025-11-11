Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Billy Bob Thornton slams celebrities, 'Bill & Ted' star escapes Hollywood

King Charles shut down Prince William's request to cut back on royal duties in 2024, a new book claims. Former adult film star Jenna Jameson talks about finding her faith.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Billy Bob Thornton, Alex Winters

Billy Bob Thornton shares his views on celebrities discussing politics. "Bill & Ted" star Alex Winter talks about his escape from Hollywood. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Billy Bob Thornton calls out celebrities for bringing politics to Hollywood award shows

- 'Bill & Ted' star Alex Winter says he would not have been OK if he hadn't escaped Hollywood spotlight

- Prince William was shut down by King Charles after family struggles left him ‘shaken to the core’: book

Prince William

A new book claims that Prince William wanted to cut back on his royal duties after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, but King Charles shut him down. (Getty Images)

SAVED BY GRACE - Jenna Jameson says she was 'known for my body and sin' before leaving adult film career behind for faith.

TURNING UP THE HEAT - Hailey Bieber brings the heat in new bikini photos from recent beach getaway.

Hailey Bieber in a green bikini and purple bandanna while on the beach.

Hailey Bieber posed in a green bikini while on a beach. (Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

QUIET POWER - Kate Middleton, 'power behind the throne,’ supported King Charles in stripping Prince Andrew’s titles: expert.

PROMISE BROKEN - 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner claims he was betrayed by ex-wife Theresa Nist after quick divorce.

DIVINE RESTORATION - Candace Cameron Bure says faith healed ‘deep brokenness’ in her nearly 30-year marriage.

candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure spoke about the role faith played in helping her marriage. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

'FROWNED UPON' - 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's household ban on country music baffled his sons.

ROCK LEGEND LOST - Kiss founding member Ace Frehley's cause of death revealed.

