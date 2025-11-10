Jenna Jameson says she was 'known for my body and sin' before leaving adult film career behind for faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jenna Jameson has moved beyond her adult film actress past in order to help others "find Jesus."

Jameson opened up about her redemption as she reflected on her past career choices.

"After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too," she wrote over a video shared to Instagram Reels. Jameson chose audio accompanying the video that stated, "Switching sides."

Jameson's rep told Fox News Digital, "Jenna is being loud and proud about her walk with Jesus Christ. She believes that boldly proclaiming her love for Him is helping open so many people’s eyes to the truth that no one is beyond redemption."

Jameson converted to Judaism in 2015, during her relationship with Israeli businessman Lior Bitton. The two were engaged at the time but eventually split years later.

The former adult film star has routinely shared her religious beliefs on social media.

At one point, she left Twitter — now known as X — over antisemitic comments and attacks on her sobriety.

"I want to clarify why I’m leaving," she shared online at the time. "My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me. I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace."

Jameson committed to sobriety in the late 2010s after years of struggling with addiction and trauma. She celebrated four years sober in 2019.

"4 years. We do recover. We do overcome. We do rebuild," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"But we never forget," Jameson added. "We still have scars. They fade. The sun begins to shine and close out the shadows. Trust returns."

Jameson first rose to fame in the 1990s as an adult film actress. After becoming one of the most recognizable film stars in the industry, she launched Club Jenna.

Eventually, Jameson moved into the mainstream TV and film industry. She appeared in "Private Parts," "How to Make Love to a Woman" and "Zombie Strippers." Jameson also released a memoir, "How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale."

Jameson later completely changed her focus, choosing motherhood, sobriety and personal reinvention over her former adult film career.

