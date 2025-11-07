'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner claims he was betrayed by ex-wife Theresa Nist after quick divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gerry Turner is sharing why he felt betrayed by his ex-wife following their divorce.

During a recent appearance on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast, the 74-year-old "Golden Bachelor" star explained he felt "quite a bit of betrayal" after his ex-wife, Theresa Nist, broke an agreement the two had made regarding their divorce.

"The day before we were interviewed with Juju Chang and announced that we were going to be divorced, we solemnly agreed that we’re going to look out for each other, and I think that was the noble thing to do on both of our parts," Turner said. "Part of that agreement was that neither of us would put out a unilateral statement."

Not long after the two appeared on "Good Morning America" to announce their breakup, however, Nist took to Instagram to share her own statement.

‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ GERRY TURNER’S EX CLAIMS HE JOKED ABOUT CHOPPING HER UP BEFORE 3-MONTH MARRIAGE COLLAPSE

"I’m going, ‘Come on," Turner said on the podcast, reflecting on how he felt when he saw Nist's post, adding he thought "that’s not in our mutual best interest."

Nist's Instagram post called meeting Turner on the reality show, "one of the most incredible experiences of my life," and that she "truly thought it was going to last forever."

"It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything," she continued. "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK."

Turner and Nist began their relationship on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor" and were married live on TV in January 2024. Just three months later, the couple announced they were going their separate ways.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Turner called his three-month marriage to Nist "a monumental mistake."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Well, I do admit that it was a monumental mistake, but it’s always easy to have 20/20 hindsight," he said. "I think that I hurt Theresa, I hurt my family. There were a lot of things that I was so imperfect about. ... There was no one flash-bang moment where I realized the marriage was over. It was a gradual march toward the end."

WATCH: ‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ GERRY TURNER OPENS UP ABOUT SPLIT FROM THERESA NIST

He also reflected on his divorce on the podcast, saying the end of his marriage made him feel like "a failure."

"Back in the real world, once I got there, things changed. I was very despondent after the divorce. I thought, ‘Man, after 43 years of success, I did something that was a real failure.’ I felt personally responsible for that failure," he shared. "I’d failed myself and my own values and what I believed in and so forth. So it took me quite some time to get over that."

Turner's memoir, "Golden Years," released earlier this week, details the grief he felt after losing his high school sweetheart and first wife, his experience on the reality show, his relationship with Nist and the lessons he learned through it all.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Since ending things with Nist, Turner is an engaged man once again. He began dating his fiancée, Lana Sutton, earlier this year, and he proposed in October.

"We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market," he announced on Instagram. "I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES’. I Love this woman."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP