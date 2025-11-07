Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, 'power behind the throne,’ supported King Charles in stripping Prince Andrew’s titles: expert

Royal experts say Princess of Wales wanted to protect the monarchy's future

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Royal expert Andrew Lownie tells Fox News Digital that there are countless stories of Prince Andrew humiliating people, including royal staffers and former classmates.

When King Charles decided to strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles, he had a key ally — Kate Middleton.

On Oct. 30, Buckingham Palace announced that "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." The 65-year-old is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

PRINCE ANDREW VANISHES FROM ROYAL WEBSITE AFTER KING CHARLES STRIPS ALL TITLES AND HONORS

Prince Andrew and Kate Middleton facing away from each other in a crowd.

Prince Andrew and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. King Charles stripped the former Duke of York's titles on Oct. 30, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand," he shared. 

"She is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."

Kate Middleton chatting with King Charles at a royal engagement.

Kate Middleton and her father-in-law, King Charles, have grown closer over the years. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Those claims came shortly after a source who knows the king told People magazine that the monarch had been supported by William, his heir, and the Princess of Wales. A source told the outlet that they "sensed a female touch" in the palace’s statement, suspecting that Kate, along with Queen Camilla, was part of the decision to strip Andrew of his titles.

The statement concludes, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse." It’s a direct reference to the allegations of sexual misconduct against Andrew, which he continues to deny, as well as his known connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Andrew will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness." Instead, he is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache," a source told the outlet.

"It was a family decision. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it."

Kate Middleton and Prince William explore Long Meadow together

Royal experts described Prince William and Kate Middleton as a united force making key decisions behind palace doors. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Pelham Turner suspected that Kate, 43, had a hand in the wording that was used in the statement.

"Kate has blossomed, media-wise, especially after announcing her cancer," he said. "She is a dutiful wife, mother and queen apparent in waiting. Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary. So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition."

Princess Catherine gets a kiss from son, Prince Louis

Kate Middleton is seen here being embraced by her youngest son, Prince Louis, during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

King Charles and Queen Camilla standing together in formal attire wearing jewels.

Queen Camilla is known for supporting victims of domestic violence. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to People magazine, the king also had the backing of his spouse, Queen Camilla, who has long been a patron of causes related to domestic violence, rape and assault. Camilla previously revealed she was the victim of sexual assault as a teen.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William and Kate have taken on more royal duties to support the king, who is still seeking cancer treatment. The future of the monarchy is always on their mind, she said.

Kaye Middleton smiling and looking up as Prince William looks on as they stand against a wall of blooming flowers.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for France's president and his wife at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025. (Dominique Jacovides/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine and Prince William are not going to allow the beginning of their reign to be blighted by anything that can be sorted and fixed now," she explained. "The Andrew saga is a problem that could have clouded the monarchy’s future. Who wants to inherit the headache of controversies?"

Prince Andrew smirking at Prince William as the Prince of Wales looks on.

Royal experts claimed Prince William was eager to solve "the Andrew problem." (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine was involved in discussions involving stripping Andrew of his titles," said Chard. "She plays a pivotal role in the monarchy’s future. The monarchy has depended on strong women.

"Much-loved and admired Princess Catherine is one of these strong, popular women — a woman in control of her agenda. Solution-focused and resilient, Princess Catherine is known as a peacemaker. She even acts as the glue between her husband and father-in-law when tensions rise. Her communication skills are an asset."

King Charles walks around at a dedication ceremony in Staffordshire.

King Charles III is still seeking treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Kate and Charles, 76, have a close bond. Their relationship deepened in 2024 when they were both diagnosed with cancer. Kate announced in January of this year that she is in remission.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Andrew looking serious and stern outside a church.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's husband, is heir to the British throne. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine is known by courtiers and others in the palace to be shaping major decisions with anything to do with the future of the monarchy," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

She claimed it was the mother of three who urged Charles to place Andrew as far away as possible from her new home, Forest Lodge. It has been described as the "forever home" for the Prince and Princess of Wales, where they’re expected to continue raising their children even after William ascends to the throne.

Kate Middleton wearing dark blue trousers with a matching light blue long coat and blouse.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public during a walkabout on October 6, 2022, in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II that year. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Her active involvement has resulted in a far more assertive, pragmatic form of leadership with her distinct voice and priorities recognized as rather pivotal," said Fordwich. "She’s motivated by a tremendous dedication to protecting her children’s future while ensuring stability for the monarchy. The moves regarding Andrew are intended to minimize ongoing distractions and the ghastly reputational risks."

Kate Middleton Hair

On Jan. 14, 2025, the Princess of Wales announced that she was officially in remission from cancer. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out to Fox News Digital that this may not have been the first time we’ve seen Kate’s pen in action.

"Catherine has been credited with the famous ‘some recollections may vary,’ Queen Elizabeth’s retort, which outlasted the distortions and complaints from the 2021 Oprah interview with the Sussexes," he said.

Kate Middleton wearing a black outfit looking somber

The famous line "some recollections may vary," reportedly came from Kate Middleton, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed. (Tom Jenkins - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"My view is that obviously William had substantial input with Catherine’s strong support. And Queen Camilla, who helps victims of domestic violence, would undoubtedly have given her backing to the tougher wording, which stressed the royal family’s commitment to victims of abuse."

Prince Andrew and King Charles III talk while wearing suits

People magazine reported that King Charles used his Royal Prerogative, which allows him to manage certain royal titles and honors without involving Parliament. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard said that behind palace doors, Kate has been praised by palace aides for her transformation as a revered senior royal.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have a successful relationship," said Chard. "They have a pretty equal partnership in every way, communicate well, and have a deep understanding of one another. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together looking serious.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the newly renovated gardens at the Natural History Museum on Sept. 4, 2025, in London. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine, with William’s help, has really grown into her royal duties and role over the years. The royal family’s statement emphasized their commitment to victims of abuse, reflecting Prince Catherine and Queen Camilla’s advocacy work. This unified front highlights a strong stance on accountability."

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seen at Windsor Castle

Royal experts claimed ex-Prince Andrew was jealous of Kate Middleton's growing influence. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Multiple royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Andrew — once known as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son — became increasingly jealous of Kate’s growing influence as a relatable royal who prioritizes family.

"The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton," said Fordwich.

A split side-by-side image of Prince Andrew and Prince William with Kate Middleton.

Royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince Andrew (left) was jealous of Kate Middleton's (right) growing influence as a beloved royal family member, sparking tensions with Prince William (center). (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Prince William was infuriated," she claimed. "Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew."

KING CHARLES 'CAN BARELY TOLERATE' FORMER PRINCE ANDREW AFTER HIS SCANDALOUS BEHAVIOR: EXPERT

Prince Andrew standing far away from Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

From left: Then-Prince Andrew, Kate Middleton and Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Before Andrew announced on Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, Richard Kay, editor-at-large of the U.K.’s Daily Mail, reported in 2024 that William and Andrew were at odds over Kate.

"Differences between the monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," he wrote at the time. "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced then–Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."

Prince Andrew looking stern in royal robes.

Ex-Prince Andrew was pushed out of his palatial Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In August, Andrew was the subject of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

Book cover for Entitled.

"Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York" by Andrew Lownie is available now. (Westminster Press)

One of the claims the book makes is that at one point, Andrew was "rude" to Kate, known as the prized jewel of the royal family. The alleged incident, Lownie wrote, led to a feud between the ex-duke and his nephew that has lasted for years.

"Like a lot of us know, William felt Andrew was a danger to the reputation of the monarchy," Lownie told Fox News Digital at the time of his book’s publication.

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church

Ex-Prince Andrew continues to maintain his innocence. (Chris Radburn/File Photo)

"My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William. While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the savior of the royal family."

PRINCE ANDREW’S JEALOUSY OF KATE MIDDLETON’S ROYAL SUCCESS FUELED RIFT WITH PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERTS

Prince William and Kate Middleton looking away from Prince Andrew as he looks on.

Prince William is said to be fiercely protective of Kate Middleton. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity. But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

