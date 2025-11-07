Kate Middleton, 'power behind the throne,’ supported King Charles in stripping Prince Andrew’s titles: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When King Charles decided to strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles, he had a key ally — Kate Middleton.

On Oct. 30, Buckingham Palace announced that "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." The 65-year-old is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand," he shared.

"She is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."

Those claims came shortly after a source who knows the king told People magazine that the monarch had been supported by William, his heir, and the Princess of Wales. A source told the outlet that they "sensed a female touch" in the palace’s statement, suspecting that Kate, along with Queen Camilla, was part of the decision to strip Andrew of his titles.

The statement concludes, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse." It’s a direct reference to the allegations of sexual misconduct against Andrew, which he continues to deny, as well as his known connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

"There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache," a source told the outlet.

"It was a family decision. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it."

Pelham Turner suspected that Kate, 43, had a hand in the wording that was used in the statement.

"Kate has blossomed, media-wise, especially after announcing her cancer," he said. "She is a dutiful wife, mother and queen apparent in waiting. Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary. So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

According to People magazine, the king also had the backing of his spouse, Queen Camilla, who has long been a patron of causes related to domestic violence, rape and assault. Camilla previously revealed she was the victim of sexual assault as a teen.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William and Kate have taken on more royal duties to support the king, who is still seeking cancer treatment. The future of the monarchy is always on their mind, she said.

"Princess Catherine and Prince William are not going to allow the beginning of their reign to be blighted by anything that can be sorted and fixed now," she explained. "The Andrew saga is a problem that could have clouded the monarchy’s future. Who wants to inherit the headache of controversies?"

"Princess Catherine was involved in discussions involving stripping Andrew of his titles," said Chard. "She plays a pivotal role in the monarchy’s future. The monarchy has depended on strong women.

"Much-loved and admired Princess Catherine is one of these strong, popular women — a woman in control of her agenda. Solution-focused and resilient, Princess Catherine is known as a peacemaker. She even acts as the glue between her husband and father-in-law when tensions rise. Her communication skills are an asset."

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Kate and Charles, 76, have a close bond. Their relationship deepened in 2024 when they were both diagnosed with cancer. Kate announced in January of this year that she is in remission.

"Princess Catherine is known by courtiers and others in the palace to be shaping major decisions with anything to do with the future of the monarchy," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

She claimed it was the mother of three who urged Charles to place Andrew as far away as possible from her new home, Forest Lodge. It has been described as the "forever home" for the Prince and Princess of Wales, where they’re expected to continue raising their children even after William ascends to the throne.

"Her active involvement has resulted in a far more assertive, pragmatic form of leadership with her distinct voice and priorities recognized as rather pivotal," said Fordwich. "She’s motivated by a tremendous dedication to protecting her children’s future while ensuring stability for the monarchy. The moves regarding Andrew are intended to minimize ongoing distractions and the ghastly reputational risks."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out to Fox News Digital that this may not have been the first time we’ve seen Kate’s pen in action.

"Catherine has been credited with the famous ‘some recollections may vary,’ Queen Elizabeth’s retort, which outlasted the distortions and complaints from the 2021 Oprah interview with the Sussexes," he said.

"My view is that obviously William had substantial input with Catherine’s strong support. And Queen Camilla, who helps victims of domestic violence, would undoubtedly have given her backing to the tougher wording, which stressed the royal family’s commitment to victims of abuse."

Chard said that behind palace doors, Kate has been praised by palace aides for her transformation as a revered senior royal.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales have a successful relationship," said Chard. "They have a pretty equal partnership in every way, communicate well, and have a deep understanding of one another.

"Princess Catherine, with William’s help, has really grown into her royal duties and role over the years. The royal family’s statement emphasized their commitment to victims of abuse, reflecting Prince Catherine and Queen Camilla’s advocacy work. This unified front highlights a strong stance on accountability."

Multiple royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Andrew — once known as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son — became increasingly jealous of Kate’s growing influence as a relatable royal who prioritizes family.

"The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton," said Fordwich.

"Prince William was infuriated," she claimed. "Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew."

Before Andrew announced on Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title, Richard Kay, editor-at-large of the U.K.’s Daily Mail, reported in 2024 that William and Andrew were at odds over Kate.

"Differences between the monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," he wrote at the time. "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced then–Kate Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."

In August, Andrew was the subject of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

One of the claims the book makes is that at one point, Andrew was "rude" to Kate, known as the prized jewel of the royal family. The alleged incident, Lownie wrote, led to a feud between the ex-duke and his nephew that has lasted for years.

"Like a lot of us know, William felt Andrew was a danger to the reputation of the monarchy," Lownie told Fox News Digital at the time of his book’s publication.

"My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William. While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the savior of the royal family."

"Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity. But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."