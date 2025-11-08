Hailey Bieber brings the heat in new bikini photos from recent beach getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber is turning up the heat on Instagram.

The 28-year-old model and businesswoman posted a series of photos on Instagram from a recent beach getaway, featuring a few cheeky snaps of her in a bikini.

In one of the pictures, Hailey can be seen looking over her shoulder at the camera while in a green bikini, which she accessorized with a purple bandanna. Another showed her in the same green bikini and bandanna, but this time her toned abs are on full display as she is facing the camera.

Elsewhere in the carousel of images is a photo of Bieber posing with her arms in the air as she looks over her shoulder while in a black bikini.

Other photos show her taking a dip in the ocean, showing some PDA with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, hanging out with her friends and posing with Kendall Jenner and in front of birthday balloons during Jenner's 30th birthday celebration.

Fans could not help but throw praise at Hailey in the comments section, with one writing "Mom looks so hott."

Even Justin got in on the fun, taking to the comments section to say, "Oh my f----n god."

Never one to shy away from posting a good bikini picture, Hailey previously shared photos of herself in a yellow bathing suit while on an overseas vacation over the summer.

"summer club lemontini girli," the Rhode founder captioned her post.

Shortly after Hailey posted the bikini photos, Justin released his seventh studio album, "Swag," in which he seemingly addressed long-rumored marital troubles, in more than one track.

In the song "Daisies," he appeared to question the strength of their relationship when he compared himself to someone picking the pedals off of a daisy, asking "Do you love me or not?"

"Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop. You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not?" he continued.

At the time, Hailey showed support for the album, sharing several photos of his album cover on her Instagram story.