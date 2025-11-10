Kiss founding member Ace Frehley's cause of death revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kiss founding member Ace Frehley's cause of death has been revealed.

Frehley died from blunt trauma injuries to the head due to a fall, according to the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office report obtained by Fox News Digital.

His manner of death was listed as an accident. Frehley was 74.

Frehley died Oct. 16 following a fall, according to his agent.

The guitarist had told fans about the incident in September and canceled his remaining 2025 shows on Oct. 6.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley's family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time of his death. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth."

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Kiss, whose hits included "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Was Made for Lovin’ You," was known for its theatrical stage shows, with fire and fake blood spewing from the mouths of band members dressed in body armor, platform boots, wigs and signature black-and-white face paint.

Kiss' original lineup included Frehley, singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, tongue-wagging bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss. Frehley's death is the first among the four founding members.

"We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley," the band's founding members said in a statement. "He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Kiss was especially popular in the mid-1970s, selling tens of millions of albums and licensing its iconic look to become a marketing marvel. "Beth" was its biggest commercial hit in the U.S., peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1976.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and The Associated Press contributed to this report.