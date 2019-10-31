'Fox & Friends' anchors celebrate Halloween with patriotic-themed costumes

The “Fox & Friends” anchors got into the Halloween spirit with patriotic-themed costumes.

On Thursday, Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, Carley Shimkus and Janice Dean revealed their costumes' theme — the United States.

“We celebrate America every day on this program, even on Halloween,” Doocy declared at the top of the segment.

The crew was then joined by Jedediah Bila, who came dressed as a “mummy to be;" Ed Henry, who appeared as a skeleton with a heart and a liver in honor of donating an organ to his sister; and Pete Hegseth, who also kept to the America theme by going as Superman.

The team came with their kids in tow dressed as monsters, movie characters and all kinds of superheroes. Doocy then let the kids go to town on a cauldron full of candy, which they were all-too-happy to stuff their pockets with.

Once the annual Halloween parade was finished, the “Fox & Friends” team posed together for a spooky photo on Instagram.

“Happy Halloween from Fox and Friends!!! #betterwithfriends,” reads the image’s caption.