Kevin Hart is Dwayne Johnson for Halloween

Kevin Hart is "Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson for Halloween — and his fans are loving it.

On Thursday, Hart shared on Instagram a picture of his costume copying Johnson's iconic ‘90s outfit. Hart rocked a black turtleneck, blue jeans and a gold chain along with a wig and a fanny pack to complete his transformation.

CELEBRITY HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: A LOOK BACK AT SOME OF THE MOST ICONIC ONES

Johnson, 47, commented on the post: "You’re an a--hole. But I still love you. And I’m still laughing 😂😂#brotherlylove #happyhalloween."

DEMI LOVATO STUNS IN MARIE ANTOINETTE-INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COSTUME

Celebrities and fans alike flooded to the comments section to share their love for Hart's costume.

Halle Berry wrote, "ICONIC," while Lindsay Lohan shared, "This is 🙌🏼 #yassss genius artists at work!"

One fan wrote, "I love this!" Another said, "I’m in tears bro 😂😂😂."

EDDIE MURPHY, DAVE CHAPPELLE AND MORE COMEDIANS WEIGH IN, BLUNTLY, ON 'CANCEL CULTURE'

Hart’s post comes in the wake of an emotional video he shared on Instagram this week, addressing the car crash that nearly took his life two months ago.

“When God talks, you got to listen,” Hart said in the video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down. You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see.”