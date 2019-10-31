Jennifer Garner's Halloween costume is a mailbox: 'Go funny over sexy'

Jennifer Garner proudly dressed up as a mailbox for Halloween.

On Thursday, the former “Alias” star took to Instagram to show off her U.S. Postal Service-inspired costume.

Rocking a hat, knee-high patterned socks and a mailbox full of mail, Garner happily pranced out of her cobweb-covered home to flaunt the costume in the video.

The video begins with the actress giving a commencement speech at her alma mater, Denison University, in May. In the video, she advised the class of 2019 to “go funny over sexy.”

“When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?” the actress asked.

Five months later, Garner followed through with an appropriate response. “Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween. 🎃,” she captioned the post.

Garner's costume appeared to be a big hit among her 7.5 million followers.

“Halloween goals, wait.. LIFE GOALS!!!” one user wrote.

“You are the CUTEST,” another user wrote.

Actress Reese Witherspoon even chimed in, commenting, “Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win !”

Garner shares three children — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7 — with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.