Fox News Yearbook: Carley Shimkus grades her senior year photo, explains hilarious 'hippie phase'

Carley Shimkus is a 24/7 Headlines reporter for Fox News and co-hosts Primetime Highlights with Robb Schmitt on Fox Nation. We asked her to scare up her high school yearbook photo, and take a short walk down memory lane.

When was this photo taken?

It's my senior year graduation picture.

Where did you go to school and when did you graduate?

I went to West Morris Central High School in Chester, NJ and graduated in 2005.

Did you like this photo then, and do you like it now?

I thought it was fine. If I had to grade it back then I would give it a "C"... and now, I just can't believe how young I looked.

What was your general style back then? (Preppie, punk - whatever.)

I went through a hippie phase in high school so I wore a lot of flowy skirts and headscarves and beads, and I am currently laughing thinking back to it.

What memories does this photo bring up when you look at it?

High school football games were a big thing at my school. Every now and then I would moonlight as the mascot. We were the wolfpack so I'm talking full wolf costume and mascot wolf head.

Do you have any good/embarrassing yearbook quotes?

We didn't do quotes which is good because aren't they all a little cringy when you look back at them?

What's your favorite high school memory?

Ohhhh "the bagel rebellion." My entire graduating class walked out of school during a free bagel breakfast. How ungrateful does that sound?! We were really a good group of kids, very out of character I swear. I can't even remember why we did it, but we all walked out of school and onto the football field in protest. Protest of what? I don't know! But the event went done is class history and it was called "the bagel rebellion."

What was your favorite subject in school?

I've always really enjoyed history, English and political science, which probably isn't surprising.

What was your worst subject?

Spanish and science, and that is ironic because my mom's first language is Spanish (from Puerto Rico) and my dad is a chemist!

Were you voted “most likely to” anything?

This is embarrassing - I was voted "most gullible."

What was the best advice you got in school?

Mistakes are a key part of growth.

Any advice for students today?

Be kind to each other.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP