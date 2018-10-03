Ed Henry currently serves as Fox News Channel's (FNC) chief national correspondent. He joined the network in June 2011 and is based in Washington, D.C.Read More

Most recently in 2018, Henry earned widespread praise for his hard hitting interviews with campaign advisor for President Donald Trump Katrina Pierson, and then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt. Additionally, he provided live coverage from Helsinki, Finland during President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin.

During the 2016 election, Henry reported on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton while covering the campaign trail and making national headlines for his questioning during a news conference. Throughout his tenure at FNC, Henry has covered all major news stories involving President Barack Obama and his administration as FNC's chief White House correspondent.

Previously, he covered the 2013 government shutdown and the National Security Administration (NSA) leaks involving the former NSA government contractor Edward Snowden and the NSA's wide-ranging surveillance activities, the 2012 presidential election where he was on the campaign trail with President Barack Obama and the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya on September 11th, 2012. Additionally, Henry has interviewed former President Bill Clinton on Nelson Mandela's legacy after his death in 2013 and former Israeli President Shimon Peres about Iran's nuclear program. Henry served as president of the White House Correspondents' Association from 2012-2013.

Prior to joining FNC, Henry was at CNN from 2004-2011 where he served as the network's senior White House correspondent and congressional correspondent. Additionally, he began his career working as a Senate correspondent at Roll Call for Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jack Anderson and later became a senior editor there. Henry also served as the chief political analyst for WMAL-AM (ABC) and a contributing editor at Washingtonian Magazine. Previously, he was a political analyst at C-SPAN and WUSA-TV (CBS 9).

The recipient of numerous journalism honors, including the Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for Distinguished Reporting of Congress and the White House Correspondents Association's Merriman Smith Award for excellence in presidential coverage under deadline in 2008.

Henry graduated from Sienna College with a B.A. in English.