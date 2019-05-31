Former Romanian prince confirms he has a daughter after being forced to take a paternity test

A former Romanian royal admitted on social media that he is the father of a three-year-old girl.

Nicholas Medforth-Mills, formerly Prince Nicolae of Romania, confirmed on Facebook that he fathered a child with Nicoleta Cirjan after years of denial.

“As a result of my insistence on the test of establishing the paternity of my alleged child, Ms. Nicoleta Cîrjan accepted the realization,” wrote the 34-year-old. “The result was positive, thinking I was her child’s father,” he wrote. “Given the context in which this child came to the world, the fact that I did not have a relationship with [the] mother, I assumed legal responsibility for it.”

“For reasons of protecting the best interests of the child, I consider that any aspect of her life is of a strictly private nature,” he continued. “From the express desire to protect the child and not subject it to any media risk or bullying, I decided to stop any further comments on this subject.”

Cirjan quickly took to Facebook where she responded to Medforth-Mills’ confession.

“27 May 2019,” she wrote. “A day that could really not be more surprising than that! And came to me with the lesson of patience. And with the confidence that the truth will always win.”

People magazine reported on Thursday Medforth-Mills is the grandson of Romania’s last monarch, King Michael, and is a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth II of the UK. According to the outlet, reports suggested Medforth-Mills was removed from the line of succession in 2015 possibly due to the paternity scandal.

At the time, Medforth-Mills released a statement accepting the decision.

“On August 1, 2015, His Majesty King Michael I, my grandfather, took the decision to withdraw my Prince of Romania title and place in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania,” he shared. “This decision, which I assume, comes from a time when I reflected on the future of our country and our home, as well as on the role that I can have in their advancement.

“The position of the Prince of Romania and the presence in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania impose a way to lead my life, which I find it difficult to accept. That is why, with much pain in my soul, I believe that the decision of His Majesty the King is welcome for me. I will seek in the future to serve my ideals and principles in a different way.”

Australia’s New Idea shared the child was conceived during a three-month affair that occurred in 2015.

In 2018, Medforth-Mills married aviation PR consultant Alina-Maria Binder.

