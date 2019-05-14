Princess Martha Louise of Norway reveals new romance with American boyfriend: ‘I am so happy and blessed’

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is showing the world her new romance.

Three years after she divorced Ari Behn — her husband of 14 years — the royal daughter to parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja confirmed her new relationship with American Shaman Durek in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Sunday.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many,” Princess Martha Louise wrote in a lengthy photo caption of the new couple.

“He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”

Princess Martha Louise, 47, also gave a stern message to critics who disparaged her relationship with Durek, adding that the self-proclaimed “spiritual guide and gifted healer” “fulfills” her.

“And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in,” she wrote.

“I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA).”

Durek also shared the images on his own Instagram page accompanied by a heartfelt message to his new love.

“There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that’s unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I’d rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all,” he wrote.

“This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I’m sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement.”

He continued: “I’m free when I’m with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty,” he continued. “Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life.”

Princess Martha Louise and Behn married in 2002 before splitting in 2017. They share joint custody of their three daughters; Maud, Emma and Leah.