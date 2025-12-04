Margot Robbie sets firm Hollywood boundaries as a new mom: 'I’m going to do things differently'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A little over a year after welcoming her first son, Margot Robbie is already setting new Hollywood boundaries to protect him.

During an interview with British Vogue for its January 2026 issue, Robbie had her son with her, and he was crying at one point while she spoke to the outlet.

"I’m so sorry, by the way, for how loud my baby is," Robbie said.

She made it clear she wasn't going to share any more information about her son.

"When you shift from your 20s to your 30s and beyond, you think, ‘I am going to do things differently. Here are my new boundaries.'" — Margot Robbie

"I’m trying to keep that side of things private and protect him," the star said.

The "Wolf of Wall Street" icon explained that she's learned from experiences that she can't speak as freely to the press anymore.

"Earlier in my career, I’d speak more freely in interviews. I’ve just been burnt so many times, when people have taken what I’ve said out of context. And I read stuff all the time where people put me in quotation marks saying things I’ve never said.

"I remember the first time, 10 years ago, seeing that in a newspaper, and I could not get my head around it. I was like, ‘They just made it up?’ There was no way for me to change or control it. I just had to accept that," Robbie said.

Now that she has a child to protect, Robbie is not just "accepting" things from Hollywood anymore.

"When you shift from your 20s to your 30s and beyond, you think, ‘I am going to do things differently. Here are my new boundaries,'" the actress said.

Robbie and British film producer Tom Ackerley welcomed their son late last year, eight years after tying the knot.

The couple have been committed to keeping details about their son private. Robbie and Ackerley have not shared their son's name, public photos or any additional details.

Back in 2016, Robbie told The Daily Telegraph that she plans on having multiple children.

"I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens ... I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority," Robbie said.

After their son was born, a source told People that Robbie and Ackerley were spending a lot of time at their Los Angeles home.

"They have been hanging out in [Los Angeles] as a family. Tom’s mom has been visiting from England," the source told the outlet at the time.

In August, Robbie told Entertainment Tonight that the past year of motherhood has been "the best."

"It’s funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it. And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear.

"It’s the best," she said at the time.

