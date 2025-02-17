Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is ‘ready to rock’ after being rushed offstage for medical emergency

Don Felder is "ready to rock."

In a short video posted to his Facebook account, the former Eagles guitarist gave his fans an update on his health, after he suffered a medical emergency during a recent performance.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to tell you all I am back 100 percent. I had a wonderful time down in the little medical facility getting an I.V. last night," he said in the video. "I feel fantastic, so I appreciate all your concern, but I am back and ready to rock."

The 77-year-old musician can be seen smiling in the video, while standing in what appears to be an indoor concert venue, wearing a black shirt with a black leather jacket over it.

His Facebook video comes just a few days after he was rushed off the stage during his performance on the Rock Legends Cruise, ending his show in the middle of his set.

"Don experienced a medical episode last night during the show. He received medical attention and was deemed to be suffering from dehydration," Felder’s manager, Charlie Brusco, told Fox News Digital.

"By medical rules of the cruise, he’ll be in quarantine for the next 24 hours to rest. Arrangements are being made for him to play on Saturday and Sunday," the statement continued.

A statement was later posted on Felder's Instagram stories, letting fans know their concern was appreciated and that the guitarist "was given fluids, and is feeling much better."

In a video of the concert, Felder can be seen telling a joke about drinking with a man named Jose Cuervo before beginning to play the song "Tequila Sunrise." After playing a few introductory notes, Felder can be seen losing his balance.

A crew member quickly rushed to get him offstage, as his bandmates worriedly followed. As he was being escorted off the stage, fans of his in the audience clapped loudly to show their support, with some shouting out, "We love you Don!"

"To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today's show and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly," the social media post continued. "Thank you for your understanding, and remember – drink your water!"

Felder is best known as the guitarist for the Eagles. He was part of the band from 1974 to 2001, and as a member of the band was responsible for writing the melody for their hit song, "Hotel California."

In addition to "Hotel California," Felder and the Eagles won six Grammys and had five No. 1 singles and six No. 1 albums.