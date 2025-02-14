Expand / Collapse search
Music

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder abruptly rushed offstage after suffering medical emergency

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee must 'quarantine for 24 hours to rest,' his manager told Fox News Digital

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was forced to exit the stage during a performance Thursday night due to a medical emergency. 

"Don experienced a medical episode last night during the show. He received medical attention and was deemed to be suffering from dehydration," Felder’s manager, Charlie Brusco, told Fox News Digital.

"By medical rules of the cruise, he’ll be in quarantine for the next 24 hours to rest. Arrangements are being made for him to play on Saturday and Sunday."

Don Felder on stage while on tour with Foreigner in 2014

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder was forced to exit the stage after he suffered a medical emergency on the Rock Legend Cruise. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The incident occurred in the middle of a show on the Rock Legends Cruise, and was later addressed on Felder's social media.

"We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night," a statement read on his Instagram account. "He was given fluids, and is feeling much better."

don felder statement

A statement was released on Felder's social media addressing why he needed medical attention in the middle of the show. (Don Felder/Instagram)

In a video clip, Felder is seen losing his balance as he performs "Tequila Sunrise." A crew member quickly rushed him offstage to make sure the guitarist was safe.

The Eagles performing in 1995 after reuniting

From left: Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Don Felder and Joe Walsh perform in 1995. (Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Felder’s performances will be rescheduled "to ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully," the statement continued. 

The post concluded with a reminder for fans to "drink your water!"

The guitarist’s performance was part of the Rock Legends Cruise, which departed from Miami on Thursday. The lineup includes performances by Alice Cooper, Styx and more.

Felder, 77, joined the Eagles in 1974 and left the band in 2001. 

The Eagles pictured in 1976

The Eagles broke up in 1980, but reformed in the '90s. (RB/Redferns)

In April 2019, Felder shared with Fox News Digital his history with the famous ‘70s rock band and what inspired the hit song, "Hotel California."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said he rented a house in Malibu, California, and his kids were playing in the sand when the music "just came out" while he was fooling around on his guitar.

First came the musical progression of the song and then the lyrics, according to Felder.

Felder admitted back then he wasn't sure that "Hotel California" should have been the band's next single on the radio because it ran longer than three minutes and 30 seconds, but Eagles drummer and co-lead vocalist Don Henley was absolute in his decision and Felder is now "very grateful" to have been wrong.

The Eagles at the rock and roll hall of fame induction

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. (Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images)

During the Eagles' illustrious music career, the band sold over 150 million albums and performed more than a thousand concerts.

Originally formed in 1971, the band won six Grammys and had five No. 1 singles and six No. 1 albums, making it one of the most successful acts of the 1970s.

Even with all their success, in 1980 they broke up after nearly 10 years together. The band reformed in the 1990s with a mix of original and new members. The break did nothing to slow down the success of the group, which made it onto Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

