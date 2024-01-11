Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arrested after allegedly threatening to kill estranged wife

Chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, this week after a domestic dispute.

Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Louisville Metro Dept. of Corrections on charges from a Jan. 2 incident, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He has pleaded not guilty.

The former Food Network star was taken into custody and faces felony charges, including burglary of the second degree and strangulation of the first degree.

"Darnell and his wife are separated and are working together to find a new balance for their family," his attorney, Krsna Tibbs, told People magazine.

FOOD NETWORK STAR DARNELL FERGUSON ARRESTED ON STRANGULATION, BURGLARY AND TERRORISTIC THREATENING CHARGES

"They had a disagreement on Jan. 2 that was subsequently reported to the authorities in a misleading and false manner. We are hopeful that these issues will be resolved shortly and in a way that is least disruptive to their blended family of eight children.

"We ask at this time for privacy for Darnell and the entire family so that they can heal and continue to work on co-parenting as they move forward with their divorce."

Representatives for his estranged wife did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ferguson allegedly entered the home illegally, grabbed the victim by her neck with both hands and began choking her, local WHAS11 reported. She also claimed she couldn't breathe and lost consciousness. Ferguson allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to a warrant obtained by People magazine, police took photos of the injuries, which included "redness, scratches and pain to her neck and a scratch to her upper thigh," the warrant alleged. She was taken to a hospital.

Authorities told WHAS11 that before Ferguson left the victim's home, he allegedly stole her credit card, debit card and identification.

Ferguson was also charged with terroristic threats in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence minor injury), criminal mischief third degree and theft-receipt of stolen credit or debit card.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ferguson appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He was released on $10,000 bail and ordered not to contact the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ferguson has appeared on a number of Food Network shows, including "Guy's Grocery Games," "Chopped" and "Supermarket Stakeout." He co-hosted season 25 of "Worst Cooks in America" with chef Anne Burrell in January 2023.

Food Network did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.