Crime

Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arrested on strangulation, burglary and terroristic threatening charges

SuperChef Darnell Ferguson was booked into the Louisville Metro Corrections Dept.

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Louisville Metro Corrections Dept. Tuesday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The former Food Network star was taken into custody and faces double felony counts, including burglary of the second degree and strangulation of the first degree.

Ferguson was also charged with terroristic threatening in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence minor injury), criminal mischief third degree, and theft-receipt of stolen credit or debit card (1 card.)

Ferguson allegedly entered a woman's home illegally, grabbed the victim by her neck with both hands and began choking her, local WHAS11 reported.

Darnell Ferguson mugshot

Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arrested in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday on double felony counts. (Louisville Metro Corrections Dept./Getty Images)

The victim also claimed she couldn't breathe and lost consciousness. In addition, Ferguson allegedly threatened to kill her. 

Food Network did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Ferguson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

