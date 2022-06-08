Expand / Collapse search
Published

Foo Fighters plan 2 tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins, late drummer's wife speaks out

Rock drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March while on tour

Associated Press
Foo Fighters will honor the rock band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September — one in London and the other in Los Angeles.

The twin shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring "his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life," the band said in a statement. Lineups for each show will be announced at a later date.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, died on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor’s wife, Alison, took to social media to thank the band and its fans for their support. "In celebration of his life, is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us."

FOO FIGHTERS CANCEL GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE FOLLOWING TAYLOR HAWKINS' DEATH

Hawkins was Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album "The Colour & The Shape."

Musician Taylor Hawkins appears at One Love Malibu in Calabasas, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2018. Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September — one in London and the other in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

TAYLOR HAWKINS' FRIENDS CRITICIZE ARTICLE ON FOO FIGHTERS DRUMMER AFTER HIS DEATH

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999′s "There Is Nothing Left To Lose." Hawkins played on every subsequent band album, including "One by One" and "In Your Honor," and on hit singles like "Best of You."

FILE - Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, right, and Alison Hawkins arrive at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Taylor’s wife, Alison, took to social media to thank the band and its fans for their support. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

The band canceled its tour after Hawkins' death. At the Grammy Awards on April 3, an extended tribute to Hawkins played before the show’s In Memoriam segment honoring artists and music industry figures who’ve died. Billie Eilish paid homage to Hawkins during her performance by sporting a black T-shirt with his image.

