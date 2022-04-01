Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance following Taylor Hawkins' death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Foo Fighters will no longer perform at this weekend's Grammy Awards.

A representative for the band confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that they are "not going to play" their previously scheduled performance following Taylor Hawkins ' death.

The Grammys are being held on Sunday in Las Vegas and will feature performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and more.

The band announced on Tuesday that they have nixed the remaining dates on their current tour due to the loss of their beloved drummer.

FOO FIGHTERS CANCEL TOUR FOLLOWING TAYLOR HAWKINS DEATH: ‘LET’S TAKE THIS TIME TO GRIEVE’

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a spokesperson for the band said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together."

The memorandum was signed; "With Love, Foo Fighters."

News of the cancellation comes just days after a toxicology report confirmed that Hawkins had at least 10 different psychoactive substances in his body including "THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, among others," when he was found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia , hotel room, the Attorney General’s Office in Colombia said in the document shared on Twitter on Sunday.

The country’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing to investigate Hawkins’ cause of death, which has not been confirmed, the report added.

FOO FIGHTERS DRUMMER TAYLOR HAWKINS' DEATH: NEW DETAILS EMERGE

The Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing for a Friday night show in Bogotá when the band announced his "untimely" death.

The band said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday that they were "devastated" by his "tragic and untimely loss."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the in memoriam to Fox News Digital reads. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins was the drummer for the group for 25 years and his death has sparked an outpouring of grief from rock legends like Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

After Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognizable member, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos.

The band was touring South America at the time of his death.

Fox News’ Julius Young, Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.