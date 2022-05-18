Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Hawkins' friends criticize article on Foo Fighters drummer after his death

Matt Cameron said Foo Fighters drummer told Dave Grohl the tour schedule was too much

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Taylor Hawkins' friends criticized a Rolling Stone article about the drummer's final days leading up to his death.

The article included interviews with 20 of Hawkins' friends, although his family and members of the Foo Fighters declined to participate. Hawkins' death was announced by the band on March 25.

Rolling Stone's work focused on Hawkins' mental health struggle and used quotes by Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Cameron had told the outlet that Hawkins had spoken with Dave Grohl about the upcoming tour schedule and how he couldn't keep up.

"He had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t f---ing do it anymore’ – those were his words," Cameron told the Rolling Stone. "So I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that."

Friends of Taylor Hawkins criticized a Rolling Stone article examining the drummer's final days before his death.

Friends of Taylor Hawkins criticized a Rolling Stone article examining the drummer's final days before his death. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

 Cameron criticized the outlet for taking his interview "out of context."

The drummer wrote on Instagram: "When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work. My quotes were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I never intended. Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist."

"I miss him," he added. "I have only the deepest love and respect for Taylor, Dave and the Foo Fighters families."

"I am truly sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologize that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration."

The Foo Fighters announced Hawkins' death on social media. The drummer had been found dead in his Colombia hotel room.

The Foo Fighters announced Hawkins' death on social media. The drummer had been found dead in his Colombia hotel room. (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Smith also apologized for his comments included in the Rolling Stone article.

"Taylor was one of my best friends and I would do anything for his family," Smith wrote on Instagram. 

"I was asked by Rolling Stone to share some memories of our time together, which I thought was going to be the loving tribute he deserved. Instead, the story they wrote was sensationalized and misleading, and had I known I never would have agreed to participate. I apologize to his family and musical friends for any pain this may have caused. I miss Taylor every day."

The group had been preparing for a performance.

The group had been preparing for a performance. (Richard Dobson/Newspix/Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters announced that Hawkins had been found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room on March 25. The group was preparing for a show that evening.

The drummer had 10 different psychoactive substances in his body including "THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, among others," the Attorney General’s Office in Colombia said in a document shared on Twitter.

 The band said in a statement they were "devastated" by his "tragic and untimely loss."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the statement added. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."

