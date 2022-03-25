Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

The band was on a tour of South America

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the band confirmed on social media Friday night, saying they are "devastated."

"The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said in a statement. 

They wrote that their "hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time." 

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at The Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park on February 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at The Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park on February 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images) (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Hawkins was 50 years old. 

After Foo Fighters founder and front man Dave Grohl, Hawkins was probably the most prominent member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos.

FOO FIGHTERS' TAYLOR HAWKINS REMEMBERED BY OZZY OSBOURNE, RINGO STARR AND MORE: ‘AN AMAZING MUSICIAN’

He also starred in Foo Fighters' recently released horror-comedy film, "Studio 666," in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

The band is currently touring South America and were set to play a show in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. 

Hawkins' cause of death was not immediately reported. 

Several other legendary musicians expressed their sadness over the news.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, right, and Alison Hawkins arrive at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, right, and Alison Hawkins arrive at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File) (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

"God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love," Ringo Starr tweeted.

The Smashing Pumpkins tweeted, "Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band."

"@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Ozzy Osbourne wrote. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth Texas in 1972, Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach, California. He played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before landing his first major gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan. He then spent the mid-1990s as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette before Grohl asked him to join the Foo Fighters.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Trending