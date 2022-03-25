Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the band confirmed on social media Friday night, saying they are "devastated."

"The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said in a statement.

They wrote that their "hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins was 50 years old.

After Foo Fighters founder and front man Dave Grohl, Hawkins was probably the most prominent member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos.

He also starred in Foo Fighters' recently released horror-comedy film, "Studio 666," in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

The band is currently touring South America and were set to play a show in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.

Hawkins' cause of death was not immediately reported.

Several other legendary musicians expressed their sadness over the news.

"God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love," Ringo Starr tweeted.

The Smashing Pumpkins tweeted, "Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band."

"@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Ozzy Osbourne wrote. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy."

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth Texas in 1972, Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach, California. He played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before landing his first major gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan. He then spent the mid-1990s as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette before Grohl asked him to join the Foo Fighters.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.