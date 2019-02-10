Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley expecting baby No. 2

There’s another baby on the way for Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley.

“The Hubbard family is growing. We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think…. boy or girl?” Hubbard, 32, wrote Sunday on Instagram.

The couple announced the exciting news Saturday at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s pre-Grammy gala, according to People.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE CLARIFIES LAW ENFORCEMENT DRAMA, CALLS SHERIFFS TO APOLOGIZE

Hubbard and Hayley, who wed in 2015, got an early Christmas gift two years later when they welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia Rose.

“We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever changed for the better,” the country crooner gushed at the time.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE 'DON'T REALLY KNOW WHAT 'BRO COUNTRY' MEANS

Florida Georgia Line hopes to add Grammy hardware to its collection Sunday, as Hubbard and Brian Kelley are nominated for Country Duo/Group Performance.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.