Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard gets hitched

Congratulations to Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, who has married his longtime love, Hayley Stommel.

The couple wed on Wednesday night at Trail Creek Cabin in Sun Valley, Idaho, on the two-year anniversary of their first kiss, according to People magazine.

“There’s something about being able to call Hayley my wife and say that it’s official!” Hubbard tells People. “Marriage is forever and we’re just so happy to share our love forever.”

The bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown for the ceremony. Her friend Sarah Buxton sang John Legend’s “All of Me” as she walked down the aisle. The couple’s golden retriever, Harley, wore a bow tie and served as ring bearer. Hubbard’s best friend and FGL partner, Brian Kelley, served as his best man.

“BK and I have really become best friends over the last six years,” says Hubbard. “We’ve kind of built a family, Hayley and myself and BK and his wife Brittney. It’s a special day for all of us to celebrate.”

Once two of country music’s hottest bachelors, both Hubbard and Kelley are now married men. Kelley married his wife, the former Brittany Marie Cole, in 2013. Hubbard and Stommel got engaged in September of 2014. Hubbard definitely surprised his bride-to-be, proposing in mid-air during a helicopter ride.

Stommel is a native of Idaho. She graduated from the University of San Diego with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2010. She moved to Nashville in 2011, where she worked for Merrill Lynch from 2012 to 2013. She is currently pursuing an interest in fashion.

