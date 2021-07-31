‘Flip or Flop’ resumes production after Tarek El Moussa’s alleged blow up at ex Christina Haack

A little over a week after Tarek El Moussa allegedly blew up at his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-host Christina Haack, production has reportedly resumed following the schism.

The reality stars are said to have filmed their latest episode on Thursday, according to People magazine and Haack, 38, shared photos to her Instagram Story of herself on set of the "Spanish style flip." The publication reported El Moussa was remorseful for the way he allegedly acted towards Haack.

Meanwhile, El Moussa’s fiancée, "Selling Sunset" star, Heather Rae Young, 33, also shared her own set of snaps from the "Flip" set, with her soon-to-be husband, 39, and dubbed the outing, "go to work with hubby day."

TMZ reported on July 20 that El Moussa launched into a verbal tirade against his ex after he apparently took umbrage with the way she summoned and alerted him that they were ready to begin filming.

The gossip site said he compared the mother of his children to his fiancée, spewing that Young is better looking and has more money than Haack.

The site further reported that El Moussa allegedly boasted that he "made" Haack and even called her a "washed up loser" while basking in the fact he takes satisfaction in seeing her fail.

During his alleged diatribe, El Moussa is also said to have shouted "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning" and ended his display, allegedly adding, "The world knows you're crazy!"

El Moussa reportedly became angry at Haack after her recent admission that she smoked toad venom before she met her current boyfriend amid her spiritual enlightenment. Additionally, TMZ sources relayed that El Moussa’s main concern is that of their two children.

It reportedly wasn’t the first instance in which El Moussa allegedly berated Haack while the former couple – who were married from 2009 to 2018 – filmed their collaborative real estate reality show. The exes are also co-executive producers on the long-running series.

What’s more is immediately after the verbal exchange, El Moussa and Young subsequently jetted to the frequent celebrity hangout destination of St. Barths as a flex but more so for some `stress-mitigating R&R.

"Loooonnngggg day off travel to get to our much needed vacay," Young captioned her Story post at the time, tagging El Moussa’s Instagram account. "Rest, and relaxing time."

"Breakfast with my sweet love," Young added in another post of a grizzly-bearded El Moussa donning a black cut-off shirt, shades and a black hat.

Hours after the news broke of the reported disagreement, Haack posted to her social media of staff and crew on the set of "Flip or Flop" referring to her as "the boss" while El Moussa and Young were gone.