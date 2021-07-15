Christina Haack gets to keep homes, wedding ring, and more in divorce from Ant Anstead: report

Christina Haack is able to hold onto some of her biggest assets following the finalization of her divorce from ex Ant Anstead.

New documents filed in Haack's divorce case from the "Wheeler Dealers" host show the division of their property. According to TMZ, the HGTV star was awarded to keep a total of five properties, four of which are in her home state of California and one in Tennessee.

The outlet reports that Haack, 38, will not have to give up her Range Rover or her wedding ring either.

Meanwhile, Anstead will maintain 100% of his businesses and a whopping seven vehicles. It's not surprising given that the TV host is known for his expertise in automobiles.

The former couple's divorce was finalized in June. It was revealed at the time that the exes will be sharing legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old son Hudson.

Anstead, 42, and Haack began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach. The "Christina on the Coast" star split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children: daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5.

In recent weeks, photos have shown that Anstead and Haack have moved on and have already settled into new relationships. Anstead has been seen out and about holding hands with Oscar -winning actress Renée Zellweger , having been spotted on a bike ride together recently . Meanwhile, Haack recently confirmed she is dating Josh Hall, who is a realtor.

Haack responded to backlash about her willingness to jump into a new relationship shortly after the pair were photographed on their way to Mexico to celebrate the interior designer's 38th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram , "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," the interior designer continued.

She said they'd been dating "a few solid months" before being spotted together. Haack said when she saw a camera at LAX, "my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - and not for me but for him."

"So yes "another relationship" and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want," Haack concluded.

