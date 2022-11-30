'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel shares tribute to Paul Walker on 9th anniversary of his tragic death

Vin Diesel paid tribute to his "Fast & Furious" co-star Paul Walker on the ninth anniversary of his death.

Diesel shared a photo of the two to his Instagram account.

"Nine years… love you and miss you," he captioned the post.

Walker rode the "Fast & Furious" franchise to stardom, starring in all but one of the six action-packed blockbusters, beginning with the first film in 2001. The blond-haired, blue-eyed Los Angeles-native brought California surfer good-looks and an easy, warm charm to the popular street-racing series.

The actor died in 2013 after being involved in a car crash. He was 40 years old.

When called to the scene, deputies found a Porsche Carrera GT engulfed in flames. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department had responded to a report of a collision. Walker was a passenger in the vehicle that was being driven by a friend.

Speed was a factor in the crash, deputies said at the time.

Walker is survived by his daughter, Meadow. Diesel is Meadow's godfather and walked her down the aisle when she got married in October 2021.

"Brother I will miss you very much," Diesel said in a statement at the time of his friend's death. "I am absolutely speechless."

Following Walker's death, Diesel spoke about the loss of his friend.

"I’m still reeling from the loss, the idea of continuing along without my brother Pablo and what that felt like and the complexities of that," he said during an appearance on the SiriusXM show "Conversations with Maria Menounos" in 2017.

"If I ever had a concern of something I would call him. And I don’t have that call now and I don’t have that person that’s dreaming up the impossible with me. One of the things that makes this film so magical, the relationships are so powerful that they bleed off screen..."

"There wasn’t a second we made this movie, not a minute, not a day that went by that we weren’t thinking about our brother Pablo," he added. "How to bring him into the movie, how to represent him and how to make something that he would be proud of. Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.