Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow gets married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan in beachside wedding

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Rain Walker is married!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share the exciting news that she tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan and shared photos from their apparent beachside wedding.

"We’re married!" Meadow captioned the 43-second black and white video post that showed the happy couple among friends and family at the nuptial ceremony.

One freeze frame even shows Meadow and "Fast and Furious" series cornerstone Vin Diesel, who is her godfather, sharing an embrace as the video jump cuts to other periods during the shindig.

In another Instagram post, Meadow and is seen in a series of pictures with her new husband, who kept his look classic in a traditional black suit while Meadow performed a quick change from her full-length wedding gown into one shorter and more comfortable.

The wedding comes just months after the pair confirmed their engagement. In August, the daughter of the late actor displayed a shiny sparkler to her left hand as she waded in a secluded swimming pool.

Walker captioned the video with four makeshift hearts, and she looked to be fighting back tears as she splashed about in the foreground of a desert backdrop.

Meanwhile, Louis Thornton-Allan confirmed his relationship with Walker in July, calling her his "best friend" in an Instagram Story post that featured a photo of the happy pair gazing into each other’s eyes.

Walker died in 2013, alongside his friend Roger Rodas, who was behind the wheel when a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT they were in slammed into a pole and erupted into flames in Los Angeles. At the time of the accident, Los Angeles County authorities said speed played a factor in the crash.

"Investigators determined the cause of the fatal solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway conditions," Capt. Mike Parker said in 2014.

Walker's family sued Porsche in November 2015 for wrongful death, claiming the Porsche sports car he was riding in was defective and lacked safety features that might have saved his life during the Valencia, California, crash. The case was settled out of court, and the terms were not disclosed.