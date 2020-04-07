Paul Walker's daughter shares video of late father: 'Never thought I'd share this'

Paul Walker's daughter has offered fans a never-before-seen video of the late actor.

Meadow Walker, 21, shared a video clip to Instagram on Tuesday, featuring herself scaring her father on his birthday.

In the clip, Paul is seen jumping when Meadow yells "Hey!"

Paul falls backwards onto a bed laughing and clutching his chest while Meadow wishes her father a happy birthday.

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]

"What the h--l?" Paul said, still laughing. "You just scared the h--l out of me."

Meadow then leans in and gives her father a hug while he says "no way!"

In the caption, Meadow revealed that she didn't expect she'd ever share the video with the world.

"I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right," she wrote. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

Meadow also shared the video on her Instagram story, writing "Sending love to everyone" with two heart emojis over the post.

Paul died at the age of 40 in a car accident in 2013. Meadow is Paul's only child.

Paul is best known for his work in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, his last appearance being in the 2015 installment of the franchise, "Furious 7."