Ex-NBA player Marcus Morris arrested on felony fraud charge

Former NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested on Sunday on a fraud charge, according to online arrest records in Florida.

He was arrested at an airport and was hit with a fraud – writing a check with insufficient funds – charge. The Broward County arrest record showed that the case was related to an issue in another state, and he was being held in jail without bond.

Markieff Morris, Marcus’ twin brother who also played in the NBA, wrote about the situation in a post on social media.

"The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family," Markieff Morris wrote on X later Sunday. "They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s---. They could have came to the crib for all that.

"When y’all hear the real story on this s--- man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s--- gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!"

It’s not Marcus Morris’ first time in trouble with the law.

He entered a diversion program in 2012 after he was charged with battery over an incident in Kansas. He and Markieff were also charged with aggravated assault over an incident in 2015. The brothers were found not guilty.

Marcus Morris was a first-round draft pick in 2011, starting his career with the Houston Rockets. He was in Houston for one full season before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the middle of the 2012-13 season.

He also played with the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and finally the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He stepped away from the NBA after the 2023-24 season.