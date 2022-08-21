Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a weekend filled with wedding bells. JLo and Ben Affleck were not the only power couple to tie the knot. Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg married marketing executive and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in a Western-themed wedding in Wyoming on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony featured several Western aspects, including Bernthal wearing cowboy boots and jeans, according to People Magazine.

Sandberg announced her wedding on Instagram.

"MARRIED," she wrote in the caption, followed by seven heart emojis.

In an Instagram post of his own, Bernthal shared the same picture as his new wife.

"After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we've merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true," he wrote.

The couple's five children all served as members of the bridal party. Sandberg has two children and Bernthal has three.

Bernthal told PEOPLE that "it is our wedding as the seven of us."

Sandberg added, "We keep saying, 'We’re all getting married.'"

When the couple got engaged in 2020, Bernthal proposed with a ring featuring five tiny hidden diamonds underneath the setting to symbolize their five children.

Author Rob Goldberg, the brother of Sandberg's late husband Dave, was the newlyweds' co-officiant. He said this is "as close to Dave's blessing" as possible. Dave Goldberg died in 2015 after collapsing from heart-related issues while vacationing in Mexico.

Sandberg and Bernthal began dating in 2019 after Goldberg introduced them.

The outgoing Meta executive previously said she "could barely imagine dating again, much less getting married" after her late husband died, but that his brother "had a different idea."

"He just knew I had to meet you," she wrote in a letter to Bernthal published last year by Good Housekeeping. "When I shook your hand for the first time, I had no clue that you would be the one to change my life."

Sandberg announced she plans to leave the company in the fall to focus on her philanthropic work and her family.

The couple asked that guests donate to VOW and CARE to support anti-child marriage programs and poverty reduction efforts instead of bringing gifts.

Sandberg said that she and Bernthal are choosing to get married, but that thousands of others worldwide are still forced into child marriages.

"We're making donations ourselves," she said. "But also inviting our guests to celebrate with us and try to end child marriage."

The couple has raised $1 million for VOW and $10 million for CARE, Sandberg told PEOPLE.