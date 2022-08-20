HBO Max removes nearly 200 'Sesame Street' episodes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO Max is axing about 200 episodes of "Sesame Street" from its streaming platform.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently became the new owners of HBO Max, which could tie into the reasoning behind the content purge. On Friday, the streaming service listed 456 "Sesame Street" episodes available compared to about 650 they had previously.

HBO Max only showcases episodes from seasons 1, 5 and 7, as well as the recent seasons 39-52.

"‘Sesame Street’ is and has always been an important part of television culture and a crown jewel of our preschool offering," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. "We are committed to continuing to bring ‘Sesame Street’ into families’ homes," the statement read.

‘SESAME STREET’ DEBUTS ASIAN AMERICAN MUPPET

The upcoming 53rd season will be available on the streaming service, the outlet reported.

HBO and "Sesame Street" joined forces in 2015, which gave the streaming service priority to air all new episodes first, before it can be seen on the show’s longtime home, PBS. This agreement is effective until 2025.

The "Sesame Street" cut comes after HBO made an announcement on Wednesday saying that at least 36 additional shows will be leaving the platform this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

That includes 20 HBO original shows, as well as "Generation," "Infinity Train," and earlier this month, all eight of the "Harry Potter" films were axed.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared the removal of the shows comes with the new pending contract with Discovery+.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," the company said in a statement. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."