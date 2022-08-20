Gary Busey faces sex charges in New Jersey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes on Friday by Cherry Hill, New Jersey police.

The Malibu, California resident attended the Monster Mania Convention in mid-August where the police department responded to the report of a sexual offense.

Per the news release, Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a single count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and a single count of harassment.

The Cherry Hill’s police department’s newsletter emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing.

A representative for Busey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The press release said the crime occurred at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70, near where the convention was being held. The release did not share further details on the crime.

Busey is famously known for his role in "The Buddy Holly Story," which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor.

In 1966, the Texas native left Tulsa, Oklahoma, to pursue a music career as a drummer in Los Angeles. His band, "Carp," eventually parted ways and that was when he began his acting career.

Busey began taking on roles in "Gunsmoke" and "Baretta." Busey starred alongside his son Jake in 1978’s "Straight Time."

He appears in movies such as "Point Break," "Under Siege," "The Firm," "Predator 2″ and "Slap Shot 2."